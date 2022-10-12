Turtles found to have relatively large inner ears and unexpectedly large labyrinth morphology

Relative inner ear sizes of large vertebrate groups compared. Turtles, birds and lizards show large inner ear sizes compared to their heads while mammals and crocodiles have small inner ears. Credit: Serjoscha Evers



An international team of researchers has found that turtles not only have relatively large inner ears, but also an unexpectedly large ear labyrinth morphology. In their article published in the magazine nature communicationthe group describes their study of multiple species of turtles representing both living and extinct species.

The labyrinth is, in biological terms, a bony structure located in the inner ear of most animals. Inside, it has membranes that allow it to detect changes through the head relative to its environment. It is the organ that makes balance possible. In this new effort, the researchers noted that most of the study of the labyrinth has been done in mammals. To learn more about the structure and developmental history of reptiles, the team turned their attention to turtles.

The team studied the structure of the labyrinth in 90 species of turtles living today and 53 that are extinct. They also noted that previous research has suggested that the size of the labyrinth is generally determined by the environment in which an animal lives. For example, birds have a large labyrinth on either side of their heads to facilitate balance during agile flight maneuvers.

The researchers found that the size of the labyrinth in turtles began to grow shortly after they became swimmers. They also found that their inner judgments in general became larger and more complex. And they were surprised to find that the labyrinth had grown so large that it was comparatively larger than most other vertebrates — similar in size, they note, as birds.

The findings run counter to theory: Turtles aren’t known to be agile swimmers; so one would not expect them to have such a large labyrinth. This further suggests that factors other than environment influence the size of the labyrinth. The researchers also found that the shape of the labyrinth in turtles does not correlate with ecology; this contradicts theories that suggest that the shape of the labyrinth generally plays a role in behavioral signaling. The researchers emphasize the importance of studying a larger group of animals before drawing conclusions about anatomical features.

