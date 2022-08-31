Turns out I’m right to fear being fobbed off by doctors, writes JENNI MURRAY

How my heart sank (proof, I hope, that it still works) as I read what seems to be an increasingly familiar story. “Sexism means women don’t get heart treatment.” This terrifying and disturbing news is the result of a study by researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Zurich.

They examined data from 420,000 heart patients across Europe between 2005 and 2017, and concluded that nearly 12,000 women in the UK had been incorrectly told they were not at high risk of dying from a heart attack.

This resulted in some missing out on proper care for two decades and deaths that could have been prevented had they been classified as high-risk and given emergency treatment.

I am genuinely shocked by this. At 72, with a background of extremely overweight, years of sedentary life as a journalist and broadcaster, and paying far too little attention to healthy eating, drinking and tobacco habits, I want to know that when I see a doctor about strange symptoms in my chest, I will not be dismissed – as has happened to so many women – with indigestion, a ‘funny twist’ or pain in a muscle.

Doctors apparently still assume that most heart attack victims are fat, middle-aged men, so they are much more likely to be identified as high-risk patients than women.

The researchers say this is partly because the heart attack risk scoring system was developed only using data from men.

“We need to ensure that heart tests and treatments are as well proven in women as in men and that we address the persistent prejudices that permeate society and healthcare,” said Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director of the charity’s charity. British Heart Foundation.

Well, clearly. After all, women make up 51 percent of the UK population and expect to be treated the same as men. But we clearly aren’t, because none of this is new.

A 2016 study published in the British Medical Journal found that young British women are almost twice as likely as men to die in hospital from a heart attack. And it’s been more than three years since British feminist Caroline Criado Perez published her extraordinary work Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias In A World Designed For Men, excerpts of which were published in this paper.

The most telling evidence that we still live in a man’s world was most telling in her health care section, which she says “systematically discriminates against women, causing them to be chronically misunderstood, mistreated and misdiagnosed.”

The habit of seeing men’s bodies as the standard began, she says, with the ancient Greeks – thanking the philosopher Aristotle for seeing women as ‘a man mutilated’ – an ironic thank you, of course. It is to this assumption that she attributes the huge data gap between men’s and women’s health. Women’s bodies, she says, are seen as too complex, so we’re often excluded from clinical trials.

With so much evidence of how men’s and women’s bodies react differently to serious conditions and the realization that some drugs developed using the male pattern can actually be harmful to women, why do these dangerous mistakes persist?

Why is it that doctors still don’t realize that women often have different symptoms than men? For example, only one in eight has chest pain, which is why women’s “atypical” heart attacks are often missed?

Mail on Sunday columnist, Dr. Ellie Cannon, may have found one of the answers.

Evidence provided to the Department of Health for its proposed women’s health strategy for England showed, she says, that historically, women were not listened to… they were told that painful symptoms are normal or that they just grow out of it. ‘

Earlier this year, she called for a revolution in healthcare.

I have had trouble in the past with doctors not listening or dismissing my concerns. In particular, in the 1980s, I was told by a midwife that he did not understand why a woman of my intelligence made such a fuss about an internal examination. I screamed in pain. It turned out to be an ectopic pregnancy, from which I could have died without a quick surgery.

As for my heart, I think I’m lucky now to have a GP who listened when my blood pressure seemed to rise. He prescribed statins that should provide some protection. (And no, as confirmed by another health story this week, they didn’t cause any aches — I had those before I started taking them!)

How long will we have to wait for clinical trials to be conducted separately on men and women now that we know how different female physiology is from male?

One thing is certain, good research depends on using language correctly. It certainly won’t be helped by the NHS’s current obsession with sex and gender and erasing all traces of the word ‘woman’. A third of NHS organizations are now using ‘pregnant people’, ‘service users’ or ‘childbirth’ rather than the simple ‘mothers’ or ‘women’.

The physiology of a trans man is feminine and that of a trans woman is masculine. I doubt they want their heart attack symptoms to be misread based on gender rather than gender. We now know that this can lead to fatal errors.

Sorry Agatha, the crime queen of Val

The legacy of Agatha Christie is furious that fellow crime writer Val McDermid is using the title Queen of Crime, a trademark that only applies to Agatha.

What a crazy idea. When a queen dies, her title is surely inherited by the next generation, and Val is a worthy successor.

I’ve read all her books and she’s the only one who can keep me up all night, unable to put her down.

Today to the airport to pick up my Ukrainian guests Zoriana and Ustym, who did so well in the exams that he went to Lviv.

I wanted Zoriana to enjoy a better kitchen and second bathroom on her return, but the house is a tip. Why do builders never seem to finish on time?

I know all too well what it feels like to join the breast cancer club that no woman wants to join, so bless TV host Sarah Beeny, recently diagnosed with the disease that killed her mother.

She’s right when she said earlier this week that her mother died to make sure she wouldn’t die from it.

Women who have suffered in the past have sparked a tremendous amount of research. May Sarah benefit from this as much as I do.