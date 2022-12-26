Turner keeps his cool to help the Scorchers get past the Strikers

perth scorchers 136 for 7 (Turner 48*, Short 2-11) time Adelaide forwards 133 for 7 (Lynn 35, Tye 3-30) by three wickets

Captain Ashton Turner held his own to lead the Perth Scorchers past the league leaders Adelaide Strikers in a low-scoring thriller at Optus Stadium.

Chasing a modest 134, Scorchers was in disarray on 72 for 6 before Turner and Jhye Richardson combined for a 43-run partnership.

It all came down to the deciding 19 with Turner snapping 16 runs in three deliveries from the speedy Henry Thornton to effectively freeze the match.

Turner magnificently rescues Scorchers

The Scorchers’ new batting order has been mixed this season. They broke their highest total at 229 for 7 against Melbourne Stars last time out, but got back to earth against Strikers.

His batting largely revolves around Faf du Plessis and Josh Inglis, who quickly crushed a half-century against Stars but went down in the middle of a disastrous first 10 overs here.

Scorchers’ chances looked slim, but Turner never lost his composure and received strong support from Richardson. Turner wisely kept the power surge up his sleeve and eventually claimed it in the 19th with Scorchers needing 19 runs for victory.

Richardson dropped the first ball in the over before Turner turned the match upside down with a trio of big shots to whip the home crowd into a frenzy. It was a return to form for Turner, whose hitting in all formats has plummeted in recent years.

Turner, who has played nine ODIs and 18 T20Is for Australia, is highly regarded for his tactical acumen and is considered arguably the best captain in the BBL.

More performances like this could see him return to the domestic fold, especially with Australia looking for more leadership options in limited-overs cricket.