Turn your Christmas leftovers into a tasty sandwich with this viral TikTok air fryer recipe

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas if it didn’t cook enough food to feed a small army. Still, knowing what to do with all your leftovers can be tricky. Especially if you don’t want to resort to good old throw it in a pan and fry it until done again.

We recently turned to TikTok for inspiration and found a new way to use up leftovers in the form of a celebratory grilled cheese sandwich. Not only can this sandwich be prepared in one of the best air fryers on the market, it even contains the famous Moist Maker (a slice of bread soaked in gravy) from the TV show Friends.

Actually the whole Christmas leftover sandwich from @emilyscooking (opens in new tab) on TikTok seems to be inspired by the scene where a co-worker eats a sandwich made by Monica for Ross with Thanksgiving leftovers.

Below we’ve outlined our favorite take on this recipe, and it’s so quick, easy, and tasty you won’t even realize you’re eating leftovers.

Best Air Fryer Deals

If you didn’t get an airfryer as a gift this holiday and want to try out this recipe we found, check out our top-rated airfryer below, all of which you can buy right now for the best prices.

Airfryer Christmas leftovers recipe

This sandwich recipe is perfect for Christmas leftovers, but can also be used all year round for all kinds of leftovers.

We’ve outlined our take on the toasted sandwich below, but given the nature of this recipe, you can take all the ingredients in or out based on what you have left over and your individual taste.

Airfryer Christmas leftover toastie ingredients

We haven’t listed fixed amounts for all ingredients below, as it depends on how hungry you are, how big your loaf is, and how much leftovers you have. These numbers should be used as a guide instead.

1 stuffing ball, pressed flat

1 pig in blanket (sausage wrapped in bacon), flattened

Leftover meat

Roasted potatoes, mash

Vegetables, puree

1 tsp cranberry sauce

3 slices of bread – for our recipe we used two slices of bloomer bread and one slice of wholemeal bread, but any bread will do

Grated cheese for the topping

Sauce

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Airfryer Christmas leftover toastie method

We used the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer set at 200°C (392°F) for five minutes. We tried the recipe several times and it was the optimal combination of heat and time to make the best tasting toastie.

Timing can vary, though, so before eating heated leftovers, make sure the sandwich is piping hot all over. This is to prevent a bout of food poisoning from ruining your holiday.

We used the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer, set at 200°C for five minutes, to make our Christmas leftover sandwich (Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 1: Cut the bloomer bread into two large slices while soaking a third slice of bread in the gravy.

Step 2: Spread cranberry sauce on each slice of bloomer bread.

Step 3: Start by layering your leftovers on one of these bread slices. We prefer a layer of meat products on the bottom, but you can place the ingredients in any order you like.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 4: Place the gravy-soaked slice of bread – the Moist Maker – on this bottom layer. At any stage, you can add spices or herbs to suit your taste.

Step 5: Layer the remaining ingredients on top of the Moist Maker and finish your sandwich by placing the second slice of bloomer bread on top.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston)

Step 6: Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top of the bloomer and place it in the airfryer at 200°C for five minutes. This should be enough time for the ingredients to heat to a safe temperature and for the cheese to melt.

If the ingredients are not quite hot enough after five minutes, you can return the sandwich to the air fryer for as long as necessary. However, we recommend removing the cheese layer after cooking to prevent it from burning and becoming bitter.

Step 7: Cut in half and serve.

Tip: We always keep a little bit of gravy to dip our toastie in.

Airfryer Christmas leftover sandwich judgement

The Christmas toast is a tasty and comforting way to use up leftovers with minimal effort. It will help keep the festive feast going a bit longer and, in the UK, will make a delicious and filling Boxing Day lunch. The only limit for this sandwich is your imagination.

If you don’t have an airfryer, it is possible to grill this sandwich in a regular oven. However, our experience is that this method takes longer to get the ingredients to the desired, safe temperature, so you may need to factor in more time.

If you’re still on the fence wondering if you should buy an air fryer, you might want to read our article to decide if air fryers are worth it?