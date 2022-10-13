Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish parliament on Thursday passed a controversial law amending press and social media laws with the aim of fighting fake news and disinformation.

Critics fear that as the election approaches, the measure will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting.

The 40-article legislation was passed with the votes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and her nationalist allies, who together have a majority in parliament.

The vote came after raucous sittings in parliament, where opposition MPs clapped and shouted to disrupt proceedings, held up signs denouncing the so-called “censorship law” and a lawmaker smashed a smartphone with a hammer.

Amnesty International said after the vote it was “another black day for online freedom of expression and press freedom in Turkey”.

“These new measures allow (the government) to further censor and silence critical voices in the run-up to the upcoming elections in Turkey and beyond, under the guise of fighting disinformation,” Amnesty’s regional researcher said. Guney Yildiz.

The most controversial provision, Article 29, imposes a three-year prison term for disseminating information “contrary to the truth” about Turkey’s domestic and international security, public order and health for the purported purpose of “publicising concerns, fear and cause panic.” .”

Critics warn that social media users could face jail terms for posting or reposting information that the government deems fake news.

“Those who say, ‘There is poverty,’ go to jail. Those who say, ‘There is corruption,’ go to jail,” said Engin Altay, a senior lawmaker for the Republican People’s Party’s main opposition opposition party.

Erdogan called for a law to fight disinformation and fake news, saying that fake news and increasing “digital fascism” are national and global security threats. His Justice and Development Party and nationalist allies say disinformation prevents people from accessing the truth, undermining freedom of expression.

But the wording of the article is so vague that opposition parties say it could be misused by the government and lead to self-censorship in newsrooms. The Republican People’s Party has said it will have the bill annulled by bringing it before the Constitutional Court.

“You bring the censorship law before the 2023 elections so that you silence the voice of (the public) and the political opposition,” said Saruhan Oluc, a lawmaker for the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkey in June.

Erhan Usta, an opposition Good Party lawmaker, argued that the measures would “push Turkey further down in democracy”.

Mahir Unal, a senior lawmaker from the ruling party, rejected the opposition’s claims, saying the legislation is not aimed at criticizing, expressing opinions or information “that does not cross borders”.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe — the continent’s body for democracy and human rights — called on Turkey not to enact the legislation. It said plans to criminalize the dissemination of “false or misleading information” “would irreparably harm the exercise of freedom of expression before elections”.

The organisation’s constitutional experts, the Venice Commission, have expressed concern in an urgent advisory issued last week warning of the “chilling effect of the measure, the risk of self-censorship”.

The law also updates several clauses of the controversial Turkish social media regulation passed in 2020 that imposed requirements on companies like Facebook and Twitter to remove content or face advertising bans and bandwidth restrictions. That law required social media companies to appoint a representative in Turkey to handle complaints. The new change now requires the representative to be a Turkish citizen residing in Turkey.

“Twitter or other social media companies will have to do what the government wants or risk being shut down,” attorney Kerem Altiparmak said on Twitter. “The chance of going to the elections without this platform is greater than ever.”

Hundreds of thousands of domains and links are already blocked in Turkey.

With the government controlling most news outlets, many in Turkey have turned to social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter for independent news.

On Wednesday, lawmaker Burak Erbay, a member of the Republican People’s Party, smashed a smartphone while addressing parliament and said the social media measures would make phones obsolete.

Other changes include the inclusion of digital news sites in the press law that previously encompassed the broadcast and print media, broader permission for press cards than journalists to be approved by Erdogan’s Directorate of Communications, and provisions on advertising.

Turkey was rated “Not Free” by Freedom House for 2021 on the Freedom of the Net Index. Reporters Without Borders ranked Turkey 149th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index.

____

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

