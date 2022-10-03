Turkish inflation tops 83% as Erdoğan promises more rate cuts

Turkey’s official inflation climbed to a new 24-year high last month as the country reeled from the unorthodox economic policies of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The consumer price index rose 83.45 percent in September, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, the highest level since July 1998 and up from 80.21 percent a month earlier.

Erdoğan rejects the established economic consensus that raising interest rates will help curb inflation.

He has ordered the central bank to cut borrowing costs twice in the past two months, pushing benchmark interest rates down to 12 percent.

Last week, he said he wanted the main rate to fall to single digits by the end of the year as he pushes for growth ahead of crucial elections due in June 2023.

“My biggest struggle is against interest. My biggest enemy is interest,” Erdoğan said in television comments. “We have now lowered the interest rate to 12 percent. Is that enough? It is not enough. This has to go down even further.”

Erdoğan has insisted that cutting interest rates — even at a time when other central banks around the world have raised borrowing costs — will strengthen the lira and tackle inflation by boosting investment and creating jobs.

However, analysts warn that the easing cycle is one of the main drivers of heavy pressure on the Turkish currency, which has fallen about 27 percent against the dollar since the beginning of this year. It has also fueled rampant inflation and raised concerns about the stability of an economy heavily reliant on foreign financing, with a debt service of $182 billion over the next 12 months.

On Friday, the rating agency S&P downgraded Turkey’s sovereign debt from B+ to B because of what it called the country’s “heterodox” economy.

S&P said “loose monetary and fiscal policy settings and low net foreign exchange reserves” underlined the lira’s vulnerability, with risks to financial stability and the health of public finances.

It warned that risks were likely to increase ahead of next year’s parliamentary and presidential elections, which will be the toughest campaign Erdoğan has faced in his nearly 20 years at the helm of the country.

The president has already indicated that he will try to offset the pain inflation is causing Turkish households with a barrage of voter giveaways and measures to boost growth.

While the September data represents the worst price hikes Turkey has seen since Erdoğan’s ruling party came to power 20 years ago, opposition parties and some independent analysts say real inflation is even higher. They accuse the Turkish Statistical Institute of manipulating the data.

A separate index measuring inflation in Istanbul, compiled by the city’s chamber of commerce, showed prices in Turkey’s largest city rose 107 percent year-on-year last month.