Turkish inflation tops 80% for first time in 24 years

Turkey’s official inflation exceeded 80 percent in August for the first time since 1998, as policymakers urged runaway price increases to slow down soon.

The consumer price index rose 80.2 percent year-on-year last month, according to data released by the government’s statistics agency — the highest level since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came to power nearly two decades ago. The figure was higher than in July at 79.6 percent.

Turkey has continued what some economists have called a gigantic economic experiment as the Turkish president, a notorious opponent of high interest rates, has insisted on maintaining one of the world’s lowest interest rates in real terms and inflation has skyrocketed as a result. . With the central bank’s benchmark interest rate now at 13 percent after an unexpected rate cut last month, the real cost of borrowing is now at minus 67 percent.

Government officials, who claim they are pursuing a new economic model, have insisted that inflation will begin to decline in the closing months of 2022, even as they raised their year-end forecast to 65 percent over the weekend.

“In the coming months, we will see inflation slowing down even more,” said Nureddin Nebati, the country’s finance minister. wrote on Twitter based on Monday’s data. He said the latest figures supported his view, adding: “We will drive the high inflation out of these countries, never to return.”

Turkish officials hope the cooling of inflation will help Erdoğan’s re-election campaign in the polls scheduled for June next year. Rising inflation and a decline in the value of the lira have eroded living standards and fueled dissatisfaction with the president’s leadership.

Most analysts agree that inflation will begin to decline next year as the impact of the rapidly increasing rate of increase fades from the index in early 2022.

But many have warned it needs to rise even further before it begins to fall — and could end at a much higher level than the 9.9 percent single-digit percentage that officials say they are ultimately aiming for in 2025.

Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based consultancy Capital Economics, said he expected inflation to peak at 85 percent before falling sharply in early 2023.

Peach warned that price increases “would linger at high levels for quite some time” because of Erdoğan’s deeply unorthodox economic policies.

“The central bank is likely to remain obedient to President Erdoğan’s wishes for more lenient policies, and it appears further rate cuts later this year are more likely than not,” he said.

Monday’s inflation data was slightly below the analyst consensus expectation of 81 percent. However, opposition parties and some analysts have questioned the official numbers and accused the government of publishing artificially low numbers.

Inflation data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute, a state-run agency, has diverged sharply in recent months from a cost of living index prepared by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, which rose nearly 100 percent year over year in August. The two indices had previously tracked each other closely.