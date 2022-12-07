Turkish deadline for SDF withdrawal from northern Syria: Source

A Turkish source tells Al Jazeera that Ankara has told the US and Russia that the SDF must withdraw within two weeks or face another Turkish military ground operation.

A Turkish source has told Al Jazeera that Ankara has set a deadline for Russia and the United States to prevent a military ground operation in northern Syria.

The official said on Tuesday that Turkey has demanded that Moscow and Washington put pressure on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to withdraw from Manbij, Tal Rifaat and Kobane (Ayn al-Arab) within two weeks.

Turkey will not extend that deadline, the official said, and has warned that the alternative will be a military operation against the US-backed SDF, largely made up of the Kurdish-dominated People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a designated “terrorist” group in Turkey, the US and the European Union. It has threatened a new ground operation against the groups in northern Syria since June, and has stepped up preparations since a bomb attack in Istanbul blamed on the PKK killed six people on November 13.

The PKK and YPG have denied any involvement.

Responding to Turkey’s demands, the Turkish official said the US had proposed the idea of ​​restructuring the SDF and giving a greater role to the Arab forces in governing the three cities that Turkey had demanded the SDF withdraw from. .

However, Turkey said SDF control over oil facilities should be ended before considering US proposals.

The Russian side also made its own demands regarding Ukraine, linking those demands to a withdrawal from Syria.

SDF strategy

The SDF has tried to deflect the planned operation from Turkey by leaning on both the Russians and the Americans.

The group, the main local force the US relies on in the fight against ISIL (ISIS), had said on Friday it would no longer participate in joint anti-ISIL patrols with the US due to Turkish shelling and bombing from across the border.

However, in an interview published Wednesday with the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, the head of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, confirmed that those joint patrols with the Americans had resumed.

But Abdi countered Turkey’s demand that the SDF withdraw from a 30-kilometre (18.6 mi) zone along the border in favor of government troops, saying they were already present in the area.

Abdi also said he wanted the SDF, which emerged during the early years of the Syrian uprising against the government but has grown closer to the Syrian government, to be fully integrated into the Syrian army.

“The SDF is generally part of the defense structure of the Syrian army,” said Abdi, before adding that the group’s fighters should be given a formal role within the army and that negotiations with Damascus on the issue continued .

The SDF has long warned that fending off another Turkish incursion would divert resources from protecting a prison with ISIL fighters or fighting ISIL sleeper cells that still carry out hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

The US has said it understands NATO ally Turkey’s concerns in Syria, but has opposed a ground invasion, saying Turkish incursions directly endangered the safety of US personnel.

The US-led coalition has been supporting the SDF since 2017 with airstrikes, military equipment and advisers, first helping it reclaim territory from IS and then supporting sleeper cell clearing operations.