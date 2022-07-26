Turkish airline steward discovers SNAKE HEAD found in an in-flight meal

We all have horror stories about airline food, but perhaps no one can lay claim to a story as gut-wrenching as this airline steward.

That’s because the hapless SunExpress employee found a severed snake’s head in their lunch, but only after eating most of the meal.

The horrific video shows how the head was found last week on a flight from Turkey to Germany, hidden at the bottom of a bowl of ravioli and leafy greens.

The flight crew was on an early flight from the Turkish capital Ankara to Düsseldorf on July 21 when the grim discovery was made.

The budget airline Flight XQ794 departed Turkey at 3:30 a.m. local time and made a three-hour, 45-minute journey to West Germany.

While in the air, the crew sat down to breakfast – which seemed to consist of a drink, a salad, a sandwich and a warm dish of ravioli and vegetables.

The unfortunate flight attendant in question had eaten about half their meal when they discovered the reptile’s head at the bottom of the food container.

Well disguised among the greenery, the snake’s head appears about the size of a large grape and is cut off from the body just below the skull.

What little remains of its body appears dark green or black in color and has distinctive yellow stripes down its length.

Turkey is home to several dozen native species of snakes – some of which are venomous – although none clearly match the one found in flight.

SunExpress said it has suspended its catering company, dubbed Sancak Inflight by local media, until an investigation can be conducted.

It’s not the first time there have been problems with the company’s meals, with snails and mold previously found by staff, Gazete Duvar reports.

An airline spokesperson said: “It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience.

Stock Photo: SunExpress said it has suspended its catering company Sancak Inflight. The catering company flatly denied that the snakehead came from any of its facilities, saying it must have been introduced to the meal after it left the factory

“The allegations and press reports about in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable and a detailed investigation has been launched.

“Until the investigation process is completed, all preventive measures and actions, including discontinuation of the product in question, have been taken immediately.”

But Sancak vehemently denied that the snakehead came from any of its facilities, saying it must have been introduced to the meal after it left the factory.

A spokesperson said: ‘SunExpress Airlines is a valuable customer in our country and a popular airline in Europe, which recently decided to further expand its fleet and route network. They again announced a tender for on-board catering.

“We did not use any of the foreign objects that would be in the food during cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the onboard catering facilities).”