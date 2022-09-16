Turkey’s ‘Darwinian’ companies ride out 80% inflation

As Western companies grapple with the highest inflation rate in decades, many of their Turkish counterparts, faced with a rate nearly 10 times higher, are taking it on their feet.

The country has experienced a succession of crises in recent years, but the economy continues to grow, supported by a mix of cheap credit, diversification and smart business management, sharpened during periods of turmoil in recent years and decades.

“It’s hard, but we’ve had to deal with it here in Turkey [before]said a senior executive at one of the country’s largest manufacturers. “Somehow we know how to support the customers, the dealer network, to continue their business in a high inflation environment,” he added, referring to how the company had managed to get good pricing. one that covered costs without deterring customers.

Charlie Robertson, chief economist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, said Turkish management teams had experienced “soft coups, violent coups, persistent triple-digit inflation and multiple currency crises” in the 25 years he tracked the country.

“Darwin’s survival of the fittest certainly applies in Turkey,” he said, adding that it is also supported by the demographic dividends of its young population and strong underlying GDP growth. The economy grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and 11 percent last year.

One of the many challenges facing Turkish corporate bosses is workers’ wages, given the erosion in purchasing power caused by official inflation that topped 80 percent in August. Eurozone inflation reached a record 9.1 percent in August.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opposes high interest rates despite astronomical inflation © Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg

When the price hikes started to mount in the summer of last year, Mustafa Tonguç, the CEO of DHL Express in Turkey, listed the costs of 50 commodities and compared them with their equivalents in Germany in an effort to convince the bosses in the logistics provider’s headquarters to raise the wages of its 1,100 employees. He would raise them three more times in the next year.

“We as companies cannot recover the global economy, but we can take care of our people as much as possible,” Tonguç said. “In the past 12 months, many companies have gone bankrupt. We felt that people should be assured of their job security.”

Tonguç also came up with a pricing structure for customers and suppliers, including companies in the textile and automotive sectors, that captured the cost of some parts of their fees and linked others to rapidly changing inputs such as the cost of fuel and packaging. His advice to Western executives is: “Don’t panic, focus on productivity. . . focus on the things you can change.”

Much of Turkey’s business community is angry and frustrated with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is so vehemently opposed to high interest rates that he has repeatedly ordered the central bank to cut borrowing costs despite rising inflation.

But even if his increasingly erratic economic management spells a break from the stability of his early years in power, executives say they have at least experience dealing with high inflation and currency weakness from difficult periods in the 1980s and 1990s.

The lira’s most recent sharp drop last December, when it hit a new record low, was “not fun,” admitted Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, chief executive of Turkish bus manufacturer TEMSA.

But he said that when inflation started to rise in Turkey and worldwide, his company “switched immediately” and decided to access the financing needed to increase production of low-margin non-electric vehicles.

While conventional wisdom suggests that inflation leads to a decline in demand, Doğancıoğlu said previous crises in Turkey had often shown the opposite — at least initially. The same was true in this case.

“Obviously, high inflation or hyperinflation is not healthy in the long run. But there is a sweet spot for a period [where] as a company you have to make agile decisions in order not to lose the market.” He added: “In an inflationary environment, investing early also has a virtue.”

Turkish companies more dependent on their home market exposed © Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

Having endured a series of blows in recent years, Turkish groups have reduced their exposure to fluctuations in the lira by “dramatically” cutting back their dollar and euro debt and accumulating hard currency, said Murat Üçer, an economist at the consultancy. . Global Source Partners. Deleveraging has reduced their net open foreign exchange positions from about $200 billion in 2018 to about $100 billion today. “This is a welcome and understandable development,” he said.

Still, there are concerns about the true size of non-performing loans in the banking sector, as government borrowers, in particular, have used cheap credit to help struggling companies survive.

Many of Turkey’s most successful companies – including those in the automotive, chemical and textile sectors – have prioritized exports, taking advantage of the weaker lira to sell their goods around the world and helping to boost economic growth.

It is more difficult for those who rely heavily on local sales. Fitch downgraded a number of companies last month, including white goods manufacturer Arçelik and telecom company Turkcell, due to their high exposure to the domestic market.

The chief executive of a major retail company focused on Turkey lamented that even as its sales grow in lira, the falling lira means profits disappear when converted to dollars. “It makes life very difficult for investors,” he said.

Renaissance Robertson warned that there was a risk that the government’s array of unorthodox measures aimed at supporting growth while supporting the currency could put a strain on the country’s sovereign creditworthiness and could ultimately “back it up.” come to bite”. For example, he pointed to a government-backed plan that promises to compensate savers for a fall in the exchange rate.

Recommended

Others praise the resilience but lament the missed opportunities for the country, where GDP per capita has fallen from a peak of $12,600 in 2013 to $9,600 last year – a stark illustration of the erosion of wealth.

“I’ve worked so hard for the past 20 years to get our country back where it was in the 1990s,” said a senior executive at a company with interests in tourism and energy. “This country is so resilient and so dynamic that most people are standing on their feet in one way or another. . . But this country could have been another South Korea. I feel very sad when I think about where it could have been compared to where it is now.”