Turkey seeks proof of insurance from Russian oil tankers

Moscow expresses concern over oil tanker backlog in Bosphorus Strait as Ankara requests proof of insurance.

Turkey says it began requesting proof of insurance for tankers loaded with Russian crude, as Moscow raised concerns about the backlog of tankers in the Bosphorus Strait.

At least 20 oil tankers queued off Turkey face further delays crossing from Russia’s Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean as operators scramble to comply with new Turkish insurance rules added ahead of a G7 price cap on oil Russian, industry sources said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Reuters news agency.

Russia is discussing the issue with insurance and transport companies, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.

“We are aware of this situation. Of course, we are concerned from the point of view of the interests of our operators. This problem is being discussed with transport and insurance companies. After all, insurance companies insure, not the state,” Grushko said.

“If the problem is not resolved, of course there will be participation at the political level.”

Turkish maritime authorities issued a notice seen by Reuters last month asking for additional assurances from insurers that Bosphorus transit would be covered from early this month.

Disruptions in tanker traffic from Russia’s Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean are the result of a new Turkish insurance rule, not the Russian oil price cap agreed to by a coalition of G7 countries and Australia, said the Tuesday an official of the group.

But a Turkish official denied that the move was slowing the passage of oil tankers to world markets through the Bosphorus and Dardanelle straits.

The European Union and the G7 agreed last week to block Western insurers from covering ships seeking to sell Russian oil for more than $60 a barrel.

Industry monitor TankerTracker.com said early Wednesday that Russian exports of seaborne crude oil had halved in the previous 48 hours.

A source told AFP that Turkish officials began asking tankers passing through from Russia for proof of insurance earlier this month.

An official source told AFP on condition of anonymity that the authorities “want to be sure of the coverage” because Western insurers have started to cancel it.

An anonymous Turkish official told the state-run Anadolu news agency that “most international insurers” no longer provide coverage for Russian crude.

“God forbid, if an accident occurs in the strait, who would cover the damages that can reach billions of dollars? Who would be responsible? asked the Turkish official.

But the official also rejected Western media reports suggesting Turkey’s new rules have created a tanker bottleneck in the two straits. The official said there were no “significant” changes in maritime traffic and that Turkey could take additional measures to “prevent congestion.”

Kazakhstan, a major oil exporter, said Wednesday that the backlog of oil tankers in the Bosphorus is normal during the winter season.

“The waiting time in the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles is six days for now. For the winter season, this is a normal wait; last year, the wait in the strait in December was about 14 days,” Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement.