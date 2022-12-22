Turkey, Saudi Arabia decry Taliban university ban for women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia are the latest Muslim-majority countries to condemn a decision by Taliban authorities to ban women from universities, while about two dozen women protested in the streets of Kabul on Thursday.

In another sign of domestic opposition, several Afghan cricketers condemned the university ban. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan and players have hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The country’s Taliban leaders earlier this week ordered women across the country to stop attending private and public universities with immediate effect and until further notice.

They have yet to speak publicly about the ban or respond to the global backlash against it, although higher education ministry spokesman Ziaullah Hashmi said in a tweet Thursday that a press conference would be held this week to explain the move.

While the Taliban initially promised a more moderate rule that respects the rights of women and minorities, they have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since seizing power in August 2021.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most jobs and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. At the same time, Afghan society, while largely traditional, has increasingly embraced education for girls and women over the past two decades.

The latest university ban convictions came from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane”.

During a joint press conference with his Yemeni counterpart, Cavusoglu called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.

“What’s wrong with women’s education? What harm does it do to harm Afghanistan?” said Cavusoglu. “Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, on the contrary, it encourages education and science.”

Saudi Arabia, which until 2019 imposed sweeping restrictions on women’s travel, work and other crucial aspects of their daily lives, including driving, also urged the Taliban to change course.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed its “bewilderment and regret” at the fact that Afghan women are being denied a university education. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the decision was “astonishing in all Islamic countries”.

Earlier, Qatar, which has been in contact with the Taliban authorities, also condemned the decision.

In the capital of Kabul, about two dozen women marched through the streets on Thursday, singing in Dari for freedom and equality. “All or nothing. Don’t be afraid. We are together,” they chanted.

In a video obtained by The Associated Press, a woman said Taliban security forces used force to disperse the group.

“The girls were beaten and flogged,” she said. “They also brought military wives, who beat the girls. We ran away, some girls were arrested. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Several Afghan cricketers called for the ban to be lifted.

Player Rahmanullah Garbaz said in a tweet that every wasted day in education is a wasted day in the country’s future.

Another cricketer, Rashid Khan, tweeted that women are the foundation of society. “A society that leaves its children in the hands of ignorant and illiterate women cannot expect its members to serve and work hard,” he wrote.

Another message of support for female university students came from Nangarhar Medical University. Local media reported that male students walked out in solidarity and refused to take exams until university access was restored for women.

—-

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser contributed from Ankara, Turkey.