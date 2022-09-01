Turkey may yet prove to be the big winner of the Ukraine war, writes ERBIL GUNASTI 

It is often said that there are no winners in a war. But the old cliché does not take into account non-combatants who feel that their international position has been strengthened by the conflict.

China, for example, could get advantageous oil and gas contracts from Moscow in exchange for the invasion of Ukraine.

But the main winner could turn out to be Turkey, which has already proven its status as a regional power broker by signing a deal with the Kremlin to allow the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain – thus averting a major global food crisis. .

But there is more than that.

Turkey is, of course, at a crucial geopolitical crossroads. It has one foot in Europe and the other in Asia. It controls the Bosphorus, the gateway to the Black Sea, it straddles the oil and gas pipelines from Central Asia that may prove Europe’s savior next winter without Russian gas.

It is a major food exporter, a member of NATO and although it is outside the European Union, Turkey is part of the EU Customs Union, which has accelerated the development of its industrial sector as European manufacturers aim to reduce production costs. without attracting tariffs and international bureaucracy.

There is also a human negotiation token. Turkey is the gateway to Europe for tens of millions of migrants who want to leave their homes in Africa and the Indian subcontinent and try their luck in Europe.

The last time Ankara opened the floodgates, in 2015, caused political chaos across Europe, sparking speculation that a refugee crisis could end the EU itself. The resulting deal saw the EU pay Turkey billions of euros to close its borders and stop the flow of migrants to Europe. But there were many disagreements between the parties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands after meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, last month

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shown that he is a tough deal-maker eager to maintain his country’s traditional role of representing Turkey’s interests, while if both Moscow and the Western world are not satisfied, they will be reluctantly satisfied. .

So Turkey is happy to supply its Bayraktar drones to the Ukrainian armed forces and refuses to allow Russian warships to pass through the Bosphorus to bolster Putin’s ailing Black Sea fleet, while President Erdoğan simultaneously meets with Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The most visible result of that mini-summit was the agreement to ship Ukrainian grain, a public relations coup that allowed Russia to be seen as acting in the best interests of the international community.

But the real subject of their backroom negotiations will undoubtedly have been oil and gas – the crucial issue that will also bring President Erdoğan’s moment of maximum influence over the European Union in the coming winter months.

Both Moscow and Europe’s major industrial economies that have become dependent on cheap Russian oil want only one thing: access to the network of pipelines connecting the oil and gas fields of the Middle East, Central Asia and, indeed, Russia. connect the Mediterranean Sea.

Putin would pay handsomely to allow Russian oil and gas to flow freely in addition to the valuable fuel coming through Turkey from Azerbaijan, Iran and elsewhere. He will see Turkey’s oil facilities as a way to circumvent the economically damaging embargo in Europe and effectively “launder” his country’s largest source of foreign currency.

Europe, meanwhile, is desperate for a southern oil route to prevent the continent’s lights from going out next winter. The heavy reliance on Russian gas pipelines through northern Europe has left many countries facing critical energy storage shortages, on top of this summer’s drought across the continent, which threatens alternative generation sources such as hydropower.

So far, European countries have been openly optimistic about their prospects of surviving the coming wilt with our Russian gas. But what if there is a major freeze or a major power plant goes off-grid?

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi last month

Erdoğan’s prize for saving Europe is tied to Ankara’s ambitious concept of Mavi Vatan, or ‘Blue Homeland’.

This is Turkey’s claim to parts of the Mediterranean, which have regained importance after the discovery of natural gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean that could supply Turkey’s energy needs for generations to come and made the country a net exporter of energy to Europe’s threshold.

To this end, on August 9, 2022, Ankara sent deep-water drilling vessels, the vessel Abdulhamid Han, to survey the seabed in an area that is not outright contested as part of Blue Homeland.

Certain other parts of the marine area are hotly contested by, for example, Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean and Greece in the Aegean.

The problem for Turkey is historical: the enormous spread of the Greek islands is so great that Greek territorial waters currently extend to the coastline of Turkey itself. An arrangement bitterly contested by Ankara.

The EU has threatened Turkey with sanctions over its maritime claims, but granting Turkey drilling rights in the area will likely be a key target for Erdoğan in any negotiations with Europe over oil and gas pipelines.

He will also certainly see this winter’s energy scarcity as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redraw the established geopolitical world map to make Turkey a key part of a new order.

A view of the ship Navi-Star carrying 33,000 tons of corn from Ukraine to Ireland as it sails through Turkish waters

In this vision, Turkey will sit at the table in Washington, Moscow and Beijing thanks to its status as a crucial commercial and political bridge between East and West, the de facto European terminus of China’s Belt and Road initiative and an important part of the EU’s economy. and NATO.

It also urges the international community to use the preferred version of the name, Turkiye, instead of Turkey, a name it says was imposed by former colonial powers.

Erdoğan will also see the huge financial incentives of the newly discovered gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean as a way to finally settle the international status of Turkey-run Northern Cyprus, which is currently only recognized by Turkey as a legitimate country, and to establish maritime boundaries in Ankara. favor.

All of this will be seen by President Erdoğan’s supporters as an overwhelming success that will finally return Turkey to a level of international importance not seen since the days of the Ottoman Empire.

It will also send a strong signal to Europe’s political and industrial powers that negotiations with Ankara – rather than hectoring or intimidation – are the only profitable way forward for all concerned.