Tuppence Middleton gave birth to her first child with Swedish film director Mans Marlind

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton has given birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old actress, who played the illegitimate daughter of Queen Mary’s lady-in-waiting in the latest film A New Era, has welcomed a baby with Swedish film director Mans Marlind, who is 18 years her senior.

The couple’s relationship was first revealed in March, with Tuppence revealing her pregnancy while attending the Downton premiere a month later.

Baby news! Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton, 35, has given birth to her first child with Swedish film director Mans Marlind, 53, as they were seen with a pram in London

Tuppence and Mans sent a pram as they went for a walk in north London.

In April, Tuppence attended the New Era premiere with Mans, but declined to confirm that he is her partner.

Richard Eden revealed in his column for the Daily Mail that Tuppence had a Swedish beauty – with fans desperate for his identity.

Mother-to-be: The 35-year-old actress kept her pregnancy a secret until the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere in April

When asked, she simply explained: ‘My partner lives in Stockholm and I travel between [the UK] and there.’

In the evening, an expectant Tuppence proudly hugged her belly as she wowed in a gorgeous black Valentino dress from the Pre Fall 22 Promenade collection.

While her companion looked suave in a black suit, paired with a matching vest and patterned tie.

It seems their relationship is strictly platonic, as it was revealed last week that Måns and Tuppence are joining forces for a new project based on a Finnish book.

According to literary agent Elina Ahlbäck, the couple acquired the film and TV rights to the 2000 novel Troll, a Love Story (original title Tammi in Finnish).

Tuppence, who previously starred in Måns’ international series Shadowplay, will direct.

Ms told Nordisk Film & TV Fond: ‘We had been looking for something to do together for a while and then suddenly the beautiful book by Johanna came to mind.

The actress, who was notorious for keeping her private life out of the limelight, was previously in a relationship with figurative painter Robert Fry from 2016 to 2019 — and her relationship history has remained unknown since.