Tunisian president hails constitutional referendum set to boost executive power

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Tuesday that the country is moving “from despair to hope” after a referendum that will almost certainly approve a new constitution that will concentrate almost all powers in his office.

But the president’s rivals accused the Saied-controlled electoral council of “fraud” and said its referendum – marked by an official turnout of just over a quarter of the 9.3 million voters – had “failed”.

Monday’s vote came a year after the president fired the government and suspended parliament as a dramatic blow to the only sustainable democracy that emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

Saied’s moves aroused fears of a return to autocracy among some Tunisians. But they were welcomed by others, fed up with high inflation, unemployment, political corruption and a system that they believed had brought few improvements.

There had been little doubt that the “Yes” campaign to pass the new constitution would win, and an exit poll suggested the votes cast were overwhelmingly in favour.

Most of Saied’s rivals called for a boycott, and while turnout was low, it exceeded the single figures many had expected: at least 27.5 percent, according to ISIE, the electoral council.

“Tunisia has entered a new phase,” Saied told cheering supporters after polling stations closed. “What the Tunisian people did … is a lesson for the world and a lesson for history on a scale against which the lessons of history are measured,” he said.

The National Salvation Front opposition alliance accused the electoral council of falsifying turnout figures. NSF head Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said the numbers were “inflated and out of line with what observers on the ground saw”.

The electoral council “is not fair and impartial, and the numbers are fraudulent,” he said.

‘Opaque and illegal’, say opponents

Saied, a 64-year-old law professor, dissolved parliament and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral commission on July 25 last year.

His opponents say the measures aimed at installing an autocracy more than a decade after the fall of former dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, while his supporters say they were necessary after years of corruption and political unrest.

“After 10 years of disappointment and total failure in the management of the state and the economy, the Tunisian people wanted to get rid of the old and take a new step, whatever the results may be,” said bailiff Noureddine al-Rezgui.

A poll of “Yes” voters by state television suggested that “reform the country and improve the situation” along with “support for Kais Saied/his project” were their main drivers.

Thirteen percent said they were ‘convinced by the new constitution’.

Rights groups have warned that the draft will give the presidency vast, unchecked powers, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make it virtually impossible to remove him from office.

Said Benarbia, regional director of the International Commission of Jurists, told AFP that the new constitution “would give the president almost all powers and dismantle any control over his rule”.

“The process was opaque and illegal, the outcome is illegal,” Benarbia added.

Saied has repeatedly threatened his opponents in recent months by issuing video tirades against unnamed enemies he describes as “germs”, “snakes” and “traitors”. On Monday, he pledged to hold “all those who have committed crimes against the country” to account.

Saied can ‘do as he pleases now’

Analyst Abdellatif Hannachi said the results mean Saied “can now do whatever he wants without regard for anyone else”.

“The question now is: what is the future of opposition parties and organizations?” said Hannahchi.

Monday’s vote was also seen as a gauge of Saied’s personal popularity, nearly three years since the political outsider won a landslide in the 2019 Tunisian presidential election, the third since the 2011 revolution.

Hassen Zargouni, head of pollster Sigma Conseil, said that of the 7,500 participants surveyed, 92-93 percent voted “yes.”

Tunisia will hold parliamentary elections in December. Until then, “Kais Saied will have more powers than a pharaoh, a medieval caliph or the (Ottoman) Bey of Tunis,” said political scientist Hamadi Redissi.

Participation in elections has gradually declined since the 2011 revolution, from just over half in a parliamentary poll months after Ben Ali’s impeachment to 32 percent in 2019.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)