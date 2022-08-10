Tunisian court suspends president’s dismissal of 50 judges

A Tunisian administrative court has suspended the dismissal of 50 judges fired by President Kais Saied in June, a lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

On June 1, Saied fired 57 judges who accused them of corruption and protecting terrorists – charges that the Tunisian Association of Judges said were primarily politically motivated.

The lawyer, Kamel Ben Massoud, told Reuters the court had dismissed the appeals of at least seven other judges.

(REUTERS)