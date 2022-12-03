Tunisia trade union ‘no longer accepts’ president’s agenda

The powerful UGTT says it will oppose Kais Saied’s reforms and defend freedoms “at any cost.”

Tunisia’s powerful trade union has clearly challenged President Kais Saied so far, rejecting his political and economic agenda and saying it will not tolerate a threat to democracy.

“We no longer accept the current path because of the ambiguity and individual rule, and the unpleasant surprises it hides for the fate of the country and democracy,” Noureddine Taboubi, leader of the Tunisian General Trade Union (UGTT), said in a speech. . in front of thousands of supporters on Saturday.

“We will not hesitate to defend rights and freedoms at all costs,” he added.

Saied closed the elected parliament last year and ruled by decree before writing a new constitution that was passed in a low-turnout referendum mid-year, calling elections for a new, weakened legislature.

The president’s critics have labeled his actions as a coup d’état and have staged repeated street protests. Saied has said his actions were necessary to save Tunisia.

The parliamentary vote will take place on December 17, but most political parties are boycotting the poll, in violation of procedures the president has declared, including bringing the Election Commission under his jurisdiction.

Other electoral changes, such as cutting government funding for campaigns, will also make it difficult for women to run for office, the United States-based group Human Rights Watch warned.

Taboubi described Saturday’s vote as “devoid of color and taste” and the product of a constitution that lacks national unanimity.

Although it repeatedly voiced its concerns, the million-member union had previously refrained from openly opposing the president’s agenda, except for a mid-year strike over wages and austerity cuts.

The new government appointed by Saied in October recently angered the UGTT by proposing subsidy cuts and restructuring of state-owned enterprises, in a bid for an IMF bailout needed to avoid national bankruptcy.

Last month, the union called for a general strike in the Sfax region, a day after a protester died from inhaling tear gas fired to disperse protests against the reopening of a landfill site.

It demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable.

The UGTT has proven its ability to paralyze the economy with strikes that closed airports, public transport, ports and government buildings.