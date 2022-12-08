Tunisia law failing to protect women from domestic violence: HRW

Poor implementation of the law passed five years ago puts women at risk of violence, Human Rights Watch says in a report.

Authorities in Tunisia have not done enough to protect women from domestic violence, despite the country enacting progressive legislation five years ago, according to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.

“Authorities are failing to systematically respond, investigate and provide protection to women who report violence,” the New York-based rights group said in a report released Thursday.

Tunisia passed Law 58 in 2017 to tackle domestic violence against women and was considered a pioneering initiative, but the HRW report said “insufficient” implementation has left women in the North African country unsafe.

The law expanded the definition of criminal violence to include sexual harassment in public places. It also aimed to ensure legal, financial and social support for survivors.

Kenza Ben Azouz, the author of the HRW report, said the 2017 law is “very strong” overall, but added changes could be made within the law, such as explicitly recognizing sexual violence within couples .

What is worrying, she added, is that the law is not being fully implemented due to “insufficient resources allocated to the implementation of the law”.

Women in Tunisia suffer “from a sheer lack of protection and a real mechanism that is in place… Many guarantees have not been fulfilled,” Ben Azouz told Al Jazeera from the capital Tunis.

‘Poor data collection and the social and economic pressure on women’

Similarly, Salsabil Chellali, the Tunisian director of HRW, said that poor implementation of the law puts women at risk of violence.

“Five years after the promulgation of this progressive and ambitious text, the actions of the authorities have been insufficient” to protect women, she told AFP news agency.

The Tunisian police recorded nearly 69,000 complaints of violence against women in 2021, but “however, the true magnitude of domestic violence is difficult to estimate, in part because of poor data collection and the social and economic pressures on women to tolerate violence by men,” said the report. mention.

It noted that some 130 specialized police units have been established since the law was passed in 2017, but women interviewed by HRW said police did not routinely explain their rights and options to them. [and] responded negatively to their complaints.”

Officers have also urged women to “reconcile with their abusers or give in to family mediation rather than filing a criminal complaint,” the report said.

Inadequate access to emergency shelters, especially in rural areas, “means that women forced to flee abusive households have nowhere to go unless they have adequate resources,” according to the New York-based rights group.