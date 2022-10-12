Tune in to the best TV deals you can snap up right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Tune in for the best TV deals you can get right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale – with savings of up to 40% on Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense and more
SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.
Rarely do TV deals score as impressively as the fantastic screenings on the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. From LG, Samsung, Sony and more, these are some of the industry’s leading models – and now they’re yours at a fraction of the price.
Whether you’ve long coveted a large screen model or want to add something new to another room in your home, you’ll find just the right option here. Don’t wait any longer, because these deals expire in a few hours!
Go big or go home – or do both with this TV packed with unique features. At 75 inches, it’s just the right choice if you’re dreaming of a bigger screen.
It also includes an ‘Art Mode’ that gives you access to over 1,400 different artworks that you can display on-screen when not in use.
The Mona Lisa? A nature photo? Animals? Take your pick – it’s all there, and it’s a cool feature that turns the TV into a work of art.
Sharp image quality is a must, whether you’re watching your favorite series or inviting everyone to a game day.
With this LG in your living room, you’ll forget all the substandard images when you set your sights on what it delivers. It even comes with a game optimizer feature that makes it easier for you to play with speed and enjoy faster response times.
Use Alexa or Google Assistant to quickly get the information you need.
Get that outdoor atmosphere with this TV specially designed for your viewing pleasure in the sunlight.
Perfect for that deck or patio set up for home entertainment, this unit is also rated for prevention against potentially harmful elements such as dust and moisture.
In addition, it is designed with an anti-glare screen, so that everyone has an exceptional view.
With its innovative Nanocell display, this LG TV is destined to change the way you perceive picture quality and color clarity.
The colors are rich and intense, producing images that are dramatically different from what you’ve seen before. Use the game optimizer to improve your experience during gameplay as well.
Do you want a new Sony TV and are you also an avid gamer? This smart TV meets all your needs with its catalog of features designed exclusively for PlayStation 5, including automatic HDR tone mapping and automatic genre picture switching.
Of course, it’s also smart and compatible with your Google Assistant for the ultimate next-level experience.
Think of this as a 4K TV on steroids. It is a hyper-charged version that offers improved performance at every step.
Think better contrast, deeply saturated colours, improved brightness and more impressive ‘Ultra Motion’ technology that eliminates the blur factor sometimes associated with moving objects on the screen.
It’s a fantastic option if you’re looking for something impressive without the price tag that comes with it.
If you’re looking for a high quality TV with the right size, try this brilliant option that offers the benefits of 4K Ultra HD display along with richer and more intense color saturation.
Use Alexa to easily control your experience, check weather reports, listen to the next one, or start up your favorite series – all using just your voice.
Some TVs are real workhorses in every sense of the word. This multitasking power is perfect for meeting both your personal and professional needs.
Use the wireless DeX platform to use the TV as a PC – minus the actual PC. Take advantage of AirPlay 2 integration, Microsoft 365 suite and the ability to deliver data seamlessly – all from the same TV where you can catch up with your favorites.
Do you need a huge TV that will amaze you every time you look in its direction? So do you want to get a 27% discount on the original price?
There’s no doubt that this 85-inch TV will perform time and time again. It features PlayStation 5 features to make your gaming more enjoyable, plus the benefit of rich and true color engagement coupled with smart TV features that will undoubtedly make it your most used device.