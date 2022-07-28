Tumbi Umbi man charged with murder after allegedly bashing mum with pot plant

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly hitting his elderly mother on the head with a potted plant.

Emergency services were called to a home on Eastern Road in Tumbi Umbi, on the NSW Central Coast, at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics found the body of an 82-year-old woman with head injuries.

Her 56-year-old son was arrested and taken to the Wyong Police Station.

Police allege that the man attacked his mother with a potted plant in the morning before leaving the house.

He is said to have returned later in the day and called 911.

The couple was living together when the alleged assault took place.

The man has been charged with murder and will appear in Wyong court on Friday.

