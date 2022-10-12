Tulsi Gabbard there is an ‘imminent threat’ of ‘World War III’

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard has warned of the “imminent threat” of nuclear war, raising those dangers when asked about her political future after she announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party.

She accused the media of downplaying the nuclear threat, at a time when US officials have taunted Russian President Vladimir Putin for rattling nuclear sabers amid his losses on the battlefield in Ukraine.

She made the comments a day after announcing she will be leaving her former party after running for president as a Democrat and representing Hawaii in Congress, while also distancing herself from her party during frequent media appearances on Fox News.

“If we continue down the path we’ve seen, where have we seen this war escalate since the invasion? We will end up in World War III and a nuclear holocaust,” Gabbard told podcaster Joe Rogan.

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard warned that if the US and Russia continue on their current path, “we will end up in World War III.” She spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February

Rogan asked if she wanted to look for a job as an independent.

“I’m not running for anything now,” Gabbard replied. “I am deeply, deeply concerned about this very real and imminent threat of nuclear war that no one is talking about. Nobody prepares the American people for that,” she said.

Gabbard, who had been deployed to Iraq as a medical specialist, discussed a possible future tenure and linked her decision to the nuclear threat.

“Those people are like sitting ducks because of the decisions our leaders have made. If I felt there was a way I could stop that and make a difference and affect that and take us off the brink, then I would seriously consider running again,” she added. . “My concern, however, is that we don’t know what’s going to happen, and you know, we don’t know if it’s going to be too late.”

Rogan completely agreed with her assessment.

She spoke after announcing that she will be leaving the Democratic Party

Gabbard warned of the threat of World War III after Russian President Vladimir Putin became more concerned with rattling nuclear sabers

Ukraine relied on missile defense to defend against Russian missile strikes. Some officials fear Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons

Gabbard says Ukraine ‘will have to give up something’ to find peace. Russian President Zelensky has demanded Russia to return Ukrainian territory seized during his invasion

“I mean, I wish I had a counterpoint,” he said. “And I don’t know how many people are really aware of how close we are.”

“Most people don’t,” Gabbard continued in comments marked by Mediate. ‘And that’s partly because the media pays little attention to it. And when they do, they talk about it like it’s, you know, one missile system against another. They are talking about waging a nuclear war as if it can be won or as if there is some kind of limit to the destruction and destruction it will cause.”

Putin said last month that Russia would use “all available means” to defend Russian territory, in a disjointed speech last month announcing that Russia would hold referendums in four territories it had taken over Ukraine, in a process that the US would call a ” sham’.

President Joe Biden said during a fundraising campaign that there was a risk of nuclear “Armageddon,” but was more cautious in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, warning of the risk of error or escalation if Russia used tactical nuclear weapons.

Overall, the Biden administration has tried to avoid talking about how it might respond, and to discourage Russia’s repeated references to nuclear war.

Gabbard, whose comment was seen on Russian state television in March after accusing the US of destroying the Russian economy by “laying this modern siege against Russia,” also said Ukraine would have to “give up something” to end the war. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instead calls on Russia to stop the invasion and return the seized Ukrainian territory.

“Ukraine will have to give up something, Russia will have to give up something. Is that literally what happens when you negotiate an end to a war? You can see through history. No one walks away completely happy,” she said.

Gabbard accused Democrats of harboring a grudge for her Fox appearances, where she often criticized her former party.

“There’s been this negative stigma for almost as long as I’ve served in Congress against anyone who actually gets on Fox News, period,” she said.

In an appearance in March on conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show that Ukraine “isn’t really a democracy,” and accusations made by the Kremlin of US “biolabs,” she defended her allegations in a series of tweets.