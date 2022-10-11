Tulsi Gabbard says she’s LEAVING the Democratic party

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party in a series of tweets criticizing their “cowardly wakefulness” and accusing them of “fueling anti-white racism.”

The ex-Representative of Hawaii’s 2nd District and United States Army Reserve officer accused the party of “demonizing the police,” “protecting criminals,” “believing in open borders,” and “bringing us even closer to a nuclear attack.” dragging war’.

She also urged those who agreed with her to leave with just a month until the pivotal midterm elections, in a video attacking the institution she accuses members of “working actively to preserve our God-given freedoms.” undermine’.

I can no longer stay in the Democratic Party today, which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wakefulness, who divide us by racializing every issue and fomenting anti-white racism, actively working for our God-given freedoms, be hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, arm the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she wrote in a lengthy tweet accompanying a video.

‘I believe in a government that is of, by and for the people. Unfortunately, the current Democratic Party does not.

“Instead, it represents a government of, by and for the powerful elite.

“I call on my fellow sane, independent-thinking Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer bear the direction that the so-called awakened ideologues of the Democratic Party are taking our country, I invite you to join me.’

Gabbard has turned to political commentary since he left office in 2021 and has often attacked the Biden administration and Democrats.

She ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 after being elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21 and serving in the medical field division of the Hawaii National Guard.

She was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and served in Kuwait as a platoon leader of the Army Military Police from 2008 to 2009.

Gabbard, who used to align with Bernie Sanders, has spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference and has appeared in Fox News.

In February, she received a standing ovation for her speech attacking the “power elite” and “their co-conspirators in the mainstream media and the security state.”

She pleased the crowd by saying that in an ideal world, “our leaders (former director of national intelligence) would take James Clapper to court to answer his lies to Congress about how the government collects information.”

“And they would support the 2016 Durham investigation and the Clinton corruption…,” she said, not finishing her sentence before there was thunderous applause.

She went after both Democrats and Republicans in Congress “who talk good about civil liberties, but when it comes time to cast that vote on things like abolishing secretive FISA courts and protecting our Fourth Amendment rights to privacy, they vote on the side of the power elite and against freedom.’

In 2019, Hillary Clinton suggested that the Russians “groomed” Gabbard, although she did not use the congresswoman’s name.

Gabbard had resigned from her position on the Democratic National Committee three years earlier to openly support Sanders, who was running against Clinton, then told DNC chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz in an email — which was revealed in the Wikileaks hack. — that she felt the DNC was primarily in favor of the more mainstream ex-secretary of state, senator and first lady.

In April 2022, she fell out with Republican Senator Mitt Romney after accusing her of “treasonous lies” over her claims that the US was funding biolabs in Ukraine.

She sent Romney a suspension letter accusing him of “false and defamatory statements.”

Gabbard claimed in a tweet that there are “25 to 30 US-funded biolabs in Ukraine.”

“According to the US government, these biolabs are researching dangerous pathogens,” she says in the video. “These pathogens know no boundaries, if accidentally or intentionally breached or compromised, they will quickly spread across Europe, the United States and the rest of the world, causing untold suffering and death.”

Gabbard said, “These labs should be shut down immediately and the pathogens they contain destroyed.”