Tulsi Gabbard doubles down on criticism of Democratic party, calls out VP for ‘double standards’

Tulsi Gabbard continued to excoriate the Democratic party yesterday, hitting out at its ‘woke ideological leadership’ and describing Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘a perfect example of everything that is wrong with Washington’.

The former Hawaii congresswoman ran as a Democrat in the 2020 election, but retired from politics in 2021 and on Tuesday announced that she was leaving the party, citing the ‘cowardly wokeness’ of its leadership.

She doubled down on her comments during an interview on Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade’s radio show yesterday, pointing to Harris as one of the main examples of the rot of Washington.

Don Bolduc, a Trump-backed Republican candidate for the crucial New Hampshire Senate race, also announced Gabbard would be campaigning for him.

‘We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken and we need a change of direction’, Bolduc tweeted Wednesday.

Bolduc has come under fire for claiming Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election was because the race was of voter fraud.

‘Kamala Harris is a perfect example of everything that is wrong with Washington and the Democratic party of today,’ Gabbard said in the interview with Kilmeade.

‘We had a person running for president who she claimed to be very proud of her record. And so I took the opportunity to hold her to account for that and explain to the American people why she did what she did… Nothing happened to her when she smoked pot, but she was very happy to keep people in prison and put people in jail for doing the same thing.

‘To be associated with a party that is driven by this woke insanity, essentially opposing and undermining our freedoms, is not something that I could do any longer,’ she said.

Gabbard brutally exposed Harris’ questionable record as a California prosecutor during a Democratic presidential debate in 2019 when she claimed that Harris locked up more than 1,500 minor drug offenders ‘and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana’ on a radio program.

She also accused Harris of keeping innocent people in jail and extending sentences to take advantage of their free labor.

‘There is no excuse for that, and the people who suffered under your reign as prosecutor, you owe them an apology,’ Gabbard insisted.

Gabbard, 41 (pictured in resignation speech earlier this week), doubled down on her comments during an interview on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show yesterday, pointing to Kamala Harris as one of the main examples of the rot of Washington

‘Kamala Harris (pictured) is a perfect example of everything that is wrong with Washington and the Democratic party of today,’ Gabbard said

Gabbard exposed Harris in a presidential debate in 2019 when she brought up her questionable record as a California prosecutor

Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday night appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to explain her decision, announced earlier in the day, to quit the Democratic Party

Gabbard said on Tuesday she had ‘always been an independent-minded person’, and that her loyalties lay first with the Constitution over any party.

‘Democrat, yes, but an independent Democrat.

‘My loyalties are very clear, and I took an oath – both as a service member, as a soldier, as well as a member of Congress – to support and defend the Constitution.

‘And that’s an oath that I take extremely seriously.’

She said she had been dismayed as the party she belonged to worked to ‘actively find ways to undermine our rights’, and would not tolerate dissent.

Gabbard’s Democratic party resignation letter ‘I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. ‘I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. ‘Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. ‘I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. ‘If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.’

Gabbard, who famously opposed the party on Syria and disagreed with their support for the rebels, even traveling to Damascus to meet the dictator Bashar al-Assad, said the party responded by shutting her down.

‘They will do all that they can to destroy you, silence you, smear you – work with Big Tech, work with corporate media – to actively destroy anyone who dares to even question their agenda.’

She said they were against freedom of religion, ‘hostile towards people of faith’, and discriminatory.

The ex-representative for Hawaii’s 2nd district said she would have preferred the Democratic leadership to say: ‘You know what, let’s agree to disagree.’

She added: ‘It speaks to the whole environment of fear that those in power, the elitists in power, have fomented, that people are afraid to speak the truth.

‘Rather than taking a stand for peace, prosperity, security and the freedom of the American people we have too many people in Washington who are warmongers, subservient to the military-industrial complex, and continuing to put their own selfish interests or the interests of their donors first, with no mind for the cost and consequence that their decisions have on the American people.’

She told Carlson she strongly disagreed with the Biden administration on Russia, accusing them of ‘actively pushing us to the brink of a nuclear holocaust’.

Asked about the response from other Democrats in Congress to her decision to quit the party, Gabbard said it had been silence – except for one, who sent her a text message with three thumbs up.

She would not say who sent the message.

Gabbard told Carlson she thought Biden was bringing the U.S. to the brink of ‘nuclear holocaust’

The New York Times in October 2019 questioned Gabbard’s motives. Gabbard said it was a smear campaign orchestrated by the liberal media and Big Tech

Democrat operative and commentator Ana Navarro was among those who condemned Gabbard, in this 2019 tweet

Earlier Gabbard, a United States Army Reserve officer, accused the party of ‘demonizing the police’, ‘protecting criminals’, ‘believing in open borders’ and ‘dragging us even closer to nuclear war’.

She also urged those who agreed with her to leave – with just a month until the crucial midterm elections.

She published a video attacking the party, whose members she clams ‘actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms’.

Gabbard made the announcement in the first episode of her new podcast – The Tulsi Gabbard Show.

It is not clear whether she will join another party, or remain independent.

Gabbard has turned to political commentary since running for president in 2020 and leaving office in 2021 and has frequently attacked the Biden administration and the Democrats.

DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain congratulated Gabbard in a tweet, saying: ‘There are so few free thinkers and independents left in this world and you are one of them. We are in your corner. Onward and upward!’

Gabbard ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 after serving she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21 and serving in the field medical unit of the Hawaii National Guard.

She deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and served in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009 as an Army Military Police platoon leader.

Gabbard, who used to be aligned with Bernie Sanders, has shifted her stance, and this year spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In February, she received a standing ovation for her speech attacking the ‘power elite’ and ‘their co-conspirators in the mainstream media and the security state.’

She pleased crowd by saying that in an ideal world ‘our leaders would haul (former Director of National Intelligence) James Clapper before a judge to answer for his lies to Congress about how the government is collecting information.’

‘And they would support the Durham investigation and Clinton corruption in 2016… ,’ she said, not even finishing her sentence before there was raucous applause.

She went after both Democrats and Republicans in Congress ‘who talk a good game about civil liberties, but when it comes time to cast that vote on things like getting rid of secret FISA courts and protecting our fourth amendment rights to privacy, they vote on the side of the power elite and against liberty.’

In 2019, Hillary Clinton famously suggested the Russians were ‘grooming’ Gabbard, though didn’t use the congresswoman’s name.

Gabbard ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 after serving she was elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives at age 21 and serving in the field medical unit of the Hawaii National Guard.

Gabbard had quit her post at the Democratic National Committee three years before to publicly support Sanders, who was running against Clinton.

She told then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz in an email – exposed in the Wikileaks hack – that she felt the DNC was rigging the primary in favor of the more mainstream Clinton.

In April 2022, she got into a spat with Republican Senator Mitt Romney after he accused her of ‘treasonous lies’ for her claims that the U.S. was funding biolabs in Ukraine.

She sent Romney a cease and desist letter accusing him of ‘false and defamatory statements’.

Gabbard claimed in a tweet that there are ’25 to 30 U.S. funded bio labs in Ukraine.’

‘According to the U.S government, these bio labs are conducting research on dangerous pathogens,’ she said in the video.

‘These pathogens know no borders, if they are inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised, they will quickly spread all throughout Europe, the United States and the rest of the world causing untold suffering and death.’

Gabbard said ‘these labs need to be shut down immediately and the pathogens that they hold need to be destroyed.’