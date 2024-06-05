Tulsi Gabbard breaks her silence in an emotional post about her aunt’s “horrible death” after a 78-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a hammer by a “friend whom she counseled.”

Her friend, an acclaimed author, has been charged with murder.

She was found dead at her friend’s house in Samoa

Tulsi Gabbard has broken her silence over the brutal murder of her aunt in Samoa last week.

Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, 78, was found dead in the home of prominent Samoan author and playwright Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, on the Pacific island.

Samoa Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said Sinaviana-Gabbard was killed last Saturday.

Papalii Sa Figiel has since surrendered to the police.

The couple, who were close friends, argued at the house in the village of Vaivase-Uta, about a 10-minute drive from Apia, Samoa’s capital, although it is not clear what they were arguing about.

Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, 78 (pictured, far left) with Gabbard at a campaign event, was found dead in the home of a prominent Samoan author and playwright.

In a post on my The tragic murder of my aunt in Samoa.

‘I am so grateful to be surrounded by your love and prayers. My Aunt Caroline was my father’s only sister and the only relative of ours who lived in Hawaii when I was a child.

‘I spent a lot of time with her as a child in her cabin at the back of the Manoa Valley, where she often shared her poetry with me and encouraged me to continue writing.

‘The news of his horrible death shocked our entire family. We miss her, cherish the happy memories we shared, and keep her in our prayers.

‘Life is short. Hug your loved ones and make the most of every day we are lucky enough to live.’

While it is currently unknown what sparked the fight, Figiel allegedly used a knife and hammer to kill his mentor, both of which were found at the scene.

Figiel then allegedly left the body lying around his house and drove about an hour to a friend’s house in the town of Lotofaga and spent the night.

“It wasn’t until Sunday morning, while they were having breakfast, that (Figiel) told her friend what had happened,” Auapaau said.

Figiel soon after surrendered to police in Apia and was arrested and charged with manslaughter, which was upgraded to murder after more evidence was found.

Sinaviana-Gabbard herself was a renowned author and poet.

The aunt of Donald Trump’s potential running mate Tulsi Gabbard (pictured) was beaten and stabbed to death.

Prominent Samoan author and playwright Papalii Sia Figiel, 57, was charged with murder after a knife and hammer were found at the scene.

Caroline Sinaviana-Gabbard, 78, was found dead in the village of Vaivase-Uta, about a 10-minute drive from Apia, the capital of Samoa.

Sinaviana-Gabbard was a renowned author and poet, whose first novel Where We Once Belong was a bestseller.

She taught Pacific literature at the University of Hawaii for more than 20 years and was the first Samoan to become a full professor in the United States.

After his retirement, Sinaviana-Gabbard returned to his native Samoa.

Her brother, Tulsi Gabbard’s father, Mike Gabbard, is a Hawaii state senator and mourned the death of his “best friend.”

‘She helped me a lot during my rebellious teenage years. She got me hooked on reading,” she told Spectrum News.

“I love her deeply and wish her the best as she continues her journey.”

Senator Gabbard said he hoped his sister’s killer “will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”