WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is stabbed ‘multiple times by daughter’ at home 

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler Was Stabbed ‘Several Times By His Own Daughter’ In Oklahoma Home

  • Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler since 2015, has been stabbed ‘several times’ in his home by his daughter
  • Kunzweiler and his 29-year-old wife Christine, a vet, have three daughters: it was unclear who attacked him
  • He was awake and talking when taken to hospital and is expected to survive the attack
  • Police said the situation escalated because of his daughter’s mental state, but did not go further

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Tulsa County, Oklahoma District Attorney has been stabbed by his daughter in his own home.

Steve Kunzweiler, 60, father of three daughters, was attacked around 3 p.m.

Police said his daughter had ‘a mental illness’ KTUL reported, but gave no details.

Initially, she was described as ‘an adult relative’.

He was awake and talking when taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seen with his wife Christine and their three daughters

Kunzweiler has been a public prosecutor since 2015

Kunzweiler has been a public prosecutor since 2015

The “relevant police authorities” are currently conducting investigations, his office said in the statement.

“The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns during this battle,” the statement said.

“They would also appreciate it at this point if you’re concerned about their privacy.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Did Waffle House predict the severity of…

Jacky

Thieves crash into oil change pit after…

Jacky

Stunning aerial pics reveal how deadly…

Jacky
1 of 4,548

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More