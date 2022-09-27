Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is stabbed ‘multiple times by daughter’ at home 

Tulsa County, Oklahoma District Attorney has been stabbed by his daughter in his own home.

Steve Kunzweiler, 60, father of three daughters, was attacked around 3 p.m.

Police said his daughter had ‘a mental illness’ KTUL reported, but gave no details.

Initially, she was described as ‘an adult relative’.

He was awake and talking when taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seen with his wife Christine and their three daughters

Kunzweiler has been a public prosecutor since 2015

The “relevant police authorities” are currently conducting investigations, his office said in the statement.

“The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns during this battle,” the statement said.

“They would also appreciate it at this point if you’re concerned about their privacy.”