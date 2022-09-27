Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is stabbed ‘multiple times by daughter’ at home
BREAKING NEWS: Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler Was Stabbed ‘Several Times By His Own Daughter’ In Oklahoma Home
- Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler since 2015, has been stabbed ‘several times’ in his home by his daughter
- Kunzweiler and his 29-year-old wife Christine, a vet, have three daughters: it was unclear who attacked him
- He was awake and talking when taken to hospital and is expected to survive the attack
- Police said the situation escalated because of his daughter’s mental state, but did not go further
Tulsa County, Oklahoma District Attorney has been stabbed by his daughter in his own home.
Steve Kunzweiler, 60, father of three daughters, was attacked around 3 p.m.
Police said his daughter had ‘a mental illness’ KTUL reported, but gave no details.
Initially, she was described as ‘an adult relative’.
He was awake and talking when taken to hospital and is expected to survive.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is seen with his wife Christine and their three daughters
Kunzweiler has been a public prosecutor since 2015
The “relevant police authorities” are currently conducting investigations, his office said in the statement.
“The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns during this battle,” the statement said.
“They would also appreciate it at this point if you’re concerned about their privacy.”