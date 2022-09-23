Tullamore NSW: A five-year-child is missing after two cars were washed away in flood

<!–

A desperate search is underway for a missing child after two cars flooded.

The vehicles got stuck in rising water shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night at McGrane Way Tullamore, northwest of Parkes, in central west NSW.

Emergency services found four people clinging to trees as water poured around their vehicles.

The NSW SES has collected the stranded travelers in boats.

After being rescued, the four people were transported to Dubbo Hospital, but a five-year-old child is still missing.

“The two vehicles remain submerged and police will remain on the scene and wait for them to access the vehicles,” the NSW Police Department said in a statement.

Traffic hits a wet road in northern NSW after heavy rains caused flash flooding in the state’s north and central west, and south-east Queensland

Flooding west of Condong near the town of Murwillumbah, NSW after a low-pressure storm system caused flooding in the interior of the state

On Thursday, a four-year-old boy and two women were rescued by a police officer using only a rope and winch after their vehicle was submerged in flooding in the NSW Hunter region.

Authorities were told three people became trapped in a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a flooded road on Lyons Road in Bingleburra, west of the rural town of Dungog.

The flash flooding was the result of a long storm front that brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Australia’s east coast, including parts of northern and western NSW and over 300mm at the northern end of the Gold Coast.

Flood warnings remain current in inland NSW and southeastern Queensland after the weather system moves offshore, but waters continue to rise.

It marks the fourth time this year that many areas have been flooded after heavy falls related to the La Nina event.

In the city of Gunnedah, which is home to 9,000 people, the Namoi River passed major flood levels, reaching 7.9 meters late Friday night and expected to peak at 8.3 meters on Saturday morning.

At Wee Waa, just 75 miles (75 km) northwest, water peaked at the Namoi on Thursday and is slowly declining, while the BOM predicts they will remain above major flood levels until next week.

Wee Waa, a cotton town, is protected by a five-mile causeway, but Narrabri Shire mayor Ron Campbell told AAP the rainfall has destroyed local roads.

The site of a rescue on Thursday near Dungog, NSW, where two women and a four-year-old were recovered after their vehicle was submerged in a flash flood

“If we get a lot of rain all summer, we could definitely have a record flood — probably something not seen since the 1970s,” Campbell said.

The wet weather had alarmed the Tumbulgum community on the Tweed River when locals saw the river overflow and reach their paddocks on Friday.

Many local residents remained very vigilant after major floods that hit the region earlier this year, Harriet Messenger, co-owner of Husk Distillers, told AAP.

“Everyone in the region is always very sharp, especially so close to another big event,” she said.