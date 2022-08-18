Tulisa joins her N-Dubz bandmates Dappy and Fazer in the studio

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s back on the road with her old band N-Dubz for a reunion tour.

And on Wednesday, Tulisa was back in the studio with her bandmates Dappy and Fazer as they continued to work on new music ahead of their big comeback.

The singer, 33, seemed to be having a blast with her friends as she shared a slew of comedic snaps on Instagram.

Beaming: On Wednesday, Tulisa was back in the studio with her bandmates Dappy and Fazer as they continued to work on new music ahead of their big comeback

Tulisa cut a casual figure in a green cropped sweater, teamed with black jeans and white sneakers as she faked a feud with Dappy as Fazer stormed out.

Dappy, 35, looked unobtrusive in a black tracksuit and shorts, while Fazer, 35, stood out in a bright blue hoodie.

It comes after N-Dubz confirmed their return in May with the release of Charmer and the announcement of an upcoming UK tour.

Funny: Tulisa cut a casual figure in a green cropped sweater, along with black jeans and white sneakers as she faked a feud with Dappy as Fazer stormed out

The band enjoyed more than a decade of chart success before splitting up in 2011, after which Tulisa traded the cargo pants and trainers for elegant evening dresses while serving as a judge on ITV show The X Factor.

Their two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, went platinum in the UK, while the single Number One – a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder – reached number 1 on the UK Singles Chart.

They also won four MOBO awards; Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010 for their single Playing with Fire, as well as the 2009 O2 Silver Clef Award.

Work: The 33-year-old singer seemed to be having a great time with her friends as she shared a slew of comedic snaps on Instagram

The song was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is best known for his work with artists such as Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

New single Charmer was premiered one night by BBC 1 Xtra and will be released right after the first play.

Their upcoming Back To The Future Tour takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities, giving fans the chance to hear all their favorite N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years.

A source told The sun: ‘Fans have been calling for this for years, but the timing has never been right.”

“Finally all Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer are all on board and the music they have recorded is truly some of their best yet.”