Tui customer was left covered in bed bug bites and terrified by a COCKROACH

A tourist has claimed she was left terrified by a cockroach and covered in bug bites after a £2,500 TUI dream holiday turned into a nightmare and left her and her father in hospital.

Sara Palmer, 40, from Greenwich, was at the Venosa Beach Resort and Spa in Didim, Aydin, in October. She claims she found at least a dozen bites on her body while on vacation with her father Joe, 73, for three weeks.

Photos appear to be covered in red bumps, with bruises and bleeding scratches on their arms, necks and legs as well as showing bed bugs on a mattress.

The ordeal landed them both in the hospital, where Sara was on a drip for an hour while doctors examined her bedbug reaction and treated her father for injuries that occurred after he hit his head on a coffee table in a hotel room.

Sara was later prescribed creams and antihistamines to help reduce the swelling, while her father needed six stitches on his head injury. The father and daughter have been offered a £400 voucher from TUI but have said it is not enough.

The 40-year-old, who depends on a wheelchair for mobility, said: ‘We have been to this hotel two years before. It was ok then, but it’s gone horribly downhill.

‘The food used to be quite cold, but now it was freezing and it was always served from the previous day’s food. I am disabled and cannot walk unaccompanied, that’s why we chose it.

Sara also claimed to have seen bed bugs roaming the hotel, including a 23 millimeter she caught in a glass.

She added: “It’s unsafe. Like I said, we were hurt – me with the bed bug reaction. I was sent to the private hospital who just said it was a serious reaction [the bedbugs].

‘My father cut his head open in the room, on the very sharp square coffee table. He was rushed to the state hospital as it was a head injury and required six stitches.

“There were four sets of elevators, all of them dangerous because the sensors weren’t working properly. If you manage to get into the elevator, you risk being crushed.

“Someone we knew there got caught in her arm. Luckily I was always in my wheelchair.

“There weren’t enough life guards around the various pools or on their private beach, old ice cold food was served. And if that wasn’t finished at breakfast, it was served for lunch and dinner.’

Her father is equally unimpressed with their experience at the hotel in October.

He said, ‘It was two in the morning [when he hurt his head]. We always left the bathroom lights on and the balcony light on.

“I got out of bed and went to the bathroom. I lost my balance and fell backwards, landing my head on the sharp square wooden table. cut a gash in the back of my head.

“My daughter called the front desk and they called an ambulance to take me to the state hospital. There I got six stitches and an x-ray.

My daughter had to go to the hospital on her own. To pick me up.. I am very disgusted with all the reactions from TUI. At no point did TUI ask us if we were satisfied with the settlement.

“As far as I am concerned, this is just TUI trying to back off under their responsibilities. In addition, the TUI legal team has not contacted us.

“We have sent our report and photos more than once, with very little response from them.

‘To think £400 holiday checks would be [suffice] is laughable.’

MailOnline has contacted TUI for comment.