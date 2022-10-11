Tuesday horseracing tips: Daily picks from Hereford, Punchestown and Huntingdon

Tuesday’s horse racing tips include selections from the jumps at Hereford, Punchestown and Huntingdon.

talkSPORT has run through the race maps and form so you don’t have to, with betting tips for all races from the UK and Ireland.

GETTY Whatsdastory under Sam Twiston-Davies at Catterick Racecourse in February battling for line

Hereford racing tips

2:45: Jen’s boy 7/4 (NAP)

Nicky Henderson’s Middleham Park Racing horse looked great in August when he took the win after finishing second over the post at Presenting Yeats.

Gained only 4lbs for that success and taking a huge step forward by going one more time on this endurance test journey /

Nico De Boinville climbs the mountain again and should justify favoritism here.

3.20: Whatsdastory 11/10 (NB)

Giving a rock to its market rival and the pair, Whatsdastory and Ayr Of Elegance are constantly changing positions, but the former only drifts a tiny bit.

But under Sam Twiston-Davies and before Dr. Richard Newland offers this a great shot at better odds in what will turn out to be a match between the two – barring a big run from the outsider Oborne Lady who has bounced back from hurdles after being chased way back this season.

Racing Tips for Punchestown

2.55: Abacadabra’s 8/11

Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown stud Abacadabras an odd-on prize against closest market rival Darver Star.

Aba estimated 3 pounds higher, but the eight-year-old will carry 10 pounds less, which shouldn’t end this 2m2f contest.

But the Gavin Cromwell-trained horse is a big rival with his 211 form for a reason.

The price is likely to fall even further in odds-on and is worth watching in the market in case it drifts before the off or even in-play.

Huntingdon racing tips

4.22: Dindin 9/4

Very consistent recently and attempts 2m7f for the first time, has progressed before but was pulled over 3m2f in August but this trip should fit more.

And this is a relatively weak field with a few unknowns thrown into the mix, making the David Pipe trained horse the safest and best value.

Easy to take on the favorite here and the market interest in Lord Sparky could be purely the uncertainty of the new journey for this unexposed species over 3 meters.

