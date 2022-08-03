Tudor Dixon Will Challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan

A former commentator for the conservative media outlet “Real America’s Voice,” Ms. Dixon, 45, was previously an actress and an executive at her family’s steel company. She has said she was aroused from running for office over her anger at Ms Whitmer’s policies, particularly the pandemic shutdown orders that were among the toughest in the country in the early months of Covid-19.

Ms. Dixon, mother of four school-age children, prefers per-pupil funding to take students to any school they want, including private schools. The policy aligns with the DeVos family’s longtime priorities, including Betsy DeVos, Mr. Trump’s former secretary of education.

During a debate in May, Ms. Dixon raised her hand when asked whether she believed Mr Trump had won Michigan in 2020, a race he effectively lost to President Biden by 154,000 votes. But on Sunday, after getting Mr. Trump, Mrs. Dixon withdrew from that position and instead said she was concerned about “how the elections had been handled.” A lengthy review by Republicans in the State Senate in 2021 debunked Trump supporters’ claims of widespread fraud.

Ms. Dixon and the rest of the Republican field were relative unknowns in Michigan, and polls showed that just two weeks before the election, two in five Republicans knew neither of the candidates nor had any opinion about them.