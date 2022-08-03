Tudor Dixon Will Challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan
Tudor Dixon, a conservative media personality with the political backing of Michigan’s powerful DeVos family, won the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.
She will advance to the general election against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a first-term Democrat shortlisted in the summer of 2020 to become Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s running mate. to become.
In recent weeks, the primary has turned into a race to win the support of former President Donald J. Trump, who eventually backed Ms. Dixon. But she didn’t wait for his formal support to air a TV ad in which Mr Trump praised her at a campaign rally and publish internal polls showing that half of primary voters thought Mr Trump had already supported her.
Ms. Dixon emerged victorious from a field of five that lost the two best-funded candidates in May after they were disqualified by a state recruiting committee for submitting false petition signatures.
A former commentator for the conservative media outlet “Real America’s Voice,” Ms. Dixon, 45, was previously an actress and an executive at her family’s steel company. She has said she was aroused from running for office over her anger at Ms Whitmer’s policies, particularly the pandemic shutdown orders that were among the toughest in the country in the early months of Covid-19.
Ms. Dixon, mother of four school-age children, prefers per-pupil funding to take students to any school they want, including private schools. The policy aligns with the DeVos family’s longtime priorities, including Betsy DeVos, Mr. Trump’s former secretary of education.
During a debate in May, Ms. Dixon raised her hand when asked whether she believed Mr Trump had won Michigan in 2020, a race he effectively lost to President Biden by 154,000 votes. But on Sunday, after getting Mr. Trump, Mrs. Dixon withdrew from that position and instead said she was concerned about “how the elections had been handled.” A lengthy review by Republicans in the State Senate in 2021 debunked Trump supporters’ claims of widespread fraud.
Ms. Dixon and the rest of the Republican field were relative unknowns in Michigan, and polls showed that just two weeks before the election, two in five Republicans knew neither of the candidates nor had any opinion about them.
Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor who gained political attention by organizing rallies in 2020 against Ms. Whitmer’s efforts to mitigate the pandemic, urged Mr Trump not to support Ms Dixon. He said in a video message to Mr. Trump that after Jan. 6, the DeVos family “basically abandoned you, sir.”
And Ryan Kelley, a real estate agent, was arrested in June and charged with four felonies for his actions at the Capitol on January 6. mr. Kelley pleaded not guilty, saying he joined the rioters outside but did not enter the building. He predicted at the time that the publicity surrounding his arrest would help his campaign, although he did not raise enough money to run television commercials.
Of the top four candidates, three – Ms Dixon, Mr Kelley and Mr Soldano – wrongly said during the debate in May that Mr Trump had transported Michigan in 2020. Mr Rinke said fraud had been committed but he could not be sure it was enough to send the state to Mr Trump.
Trip Gabriel reported.