Tudor Dixon, Michigan G.O.P. Hopeful, Wouldn’t Say if She Still Thinks Trump Won in 2020

“We need to make sure our elections are safe and that what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen again,” Ms Dixon told Fox News. “It was clearly a different election. We had Covid going on. There was the option to make changes. This secretary of state made those changes, sent absentee ballots to everyone in the state, brought in Zuckerbucks, and reduced the number of signatures.”

State officials have noted that all Michigan jurisdictions, whether located in Democratic or Republican territories, could have applied for the private election funds — a process in which the State Department was not involved.

Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of State, the agency headed by Ms. Benson, said Ms. Dixon was spreading falsehoods about the election, including claims that voter identification requirements had been relaxed.

“Election deniers and conspiracy theorists have made it abundantly clear that they are not interested in facts and truth, but instead continue to bring up the same debunked points of discussion over and over again,” said Ms Wimmer.

She added that courts and “hundreds of bipartisan audits” had confirmed the integrity of the 2020 election.

Ms. Dixon has gained momentum with Mr. Trump’s endorsement and the support of the powerful DeVos family, including Betsy DeVos, a former Mr. Trump education secretary who broke up with him after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Mr Trump is scheduled to speak at a phone town hall event for Ms. Dixon on Monday evening.