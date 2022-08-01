Tudor Dixon, Michigan G.O.P. Hopeful, Wouldn’t Say if She Still Thinks Trump Won in 2020
Two days after receiving former President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement in the Michigan governor’s race, Tudor Dixon declined to say whether she still believes Mr. Trump won the 2020 election.
Ms. Dixon, a media personality who has gained momentum in the chaotic Republican primaries, was unequivocal in her belief in Mr Trump’s disproven claims about May’s victory, but dodged the question during a appearance on Fox News on Sunday.
She avoided saying who won the race and instead criticized Michigan’s top election official, Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who is secretary of state, for her oversight of the election.
“Yes or no, do you believe Donald Trump legitimately won the 2020 Michigan election?” one of the moderators of the debate asked Ms. Dixon. Her answer was succinct, “Yes,” she said.
Ms. Dixon’s opponents in the five-time Republican primaries were quick to accuse her of flip-flops. “That’s a land speed record for betraying President Trump, even by the standards of established politicians,” wrote a hopeful Kevin Rinke. Twitter.
Ms. Dixon’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday about whether she had changed her stance. But James Blair, a chief strategist for her campaign, told The Detroit Free Press that the criticism of Ms. Dixon was “sour grapes”. and said it wouldn’t change her commitment to election integrity or the support she earned from President Trump.
Ms. Dixon has previously moved from full allegations of fraud to more subtle positions. In a response to Mr. Trump on Twitter, five days after the 2020 election, she said, according to: The free press“Put an election and then hide behind calls for unity and leftists will swallow it.” But at other times since she entered the race, she has only suggested that electoral procedures created the opportunity for fraud.
“We need to make sure our elections are safe and that what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen again,” Ms Dixon told Fox News. “It was clearly a different election. We had Covid going on. There was the option to make changes. This secretary of state made those changes, sent absentee ballots to everyone in the state, brought in Zuckerbucks, and reduced the number of signatures.”
State officials have noted that all Michigan jurisdictions, whether located in Democratic or Republican territories, could have applied for the private election funds — a process in which the State Department was not involved.
Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of State, the agency headed by Ms. Benson, said Ms. Dixon was spreading falsehoods about the election, including claims that voter identification requirements had been relaxed.
“Election deniers and conspiracy theorists have made it abundantly clear that they are not interested in facts and truth, but instead continue to bring up the same debunked points of discussion over and over again,” said Ms Wimmer.
She added that courts and “hundreds of bipartisan audits” had confirmed the integrity of the 2020 election.
Ms. Dixon has gained momentum with Mr. Trump’s endorsement and the support of the powerful DeVos family, including Betsy DeVos, a former Mr. Trump education secretary who broke up with him after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Mr Trump is scheduled to speak at a phone town hall event for Ms. Dixon on Monday evening.