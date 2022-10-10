Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to walk-off victory over Bengals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43 yards field goal on the final game to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and even when the Ravens fell (3-2) behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 left, they could be confident because they only had a field goal. Tucker’s game winner extended his streak to 61 consecutive successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Lamar Jackson shook off a rough night and led the Ravens on the winning ride with his arm and legs. Baltimore lost a 21 and 17 point lead in its previous two home games when it lost to Miami and Buffalo. The Ravens wasted a 10-point lead in this, but recovered.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Baltimore defense, who conceded 41 points in each of the two losses to the AFC champion Bengals last year. This time, the Ravens largely kept Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase under control and pulled off an impressive score in the third quarter after Cincinnati (2-3) scored the first goal of the 2.

The Bengals were down 13-10 when they lost that opportunity. The main game was a 12-yard loss as Cincinnati attempted a reverse pass from second behind. A third-down completion brought the Bengals back on the 2, but then a kick pass on the fourth down went incomplete.

The Ravens then drove all the way to the other side of the field for a short field goal that made it 16-10. Tucker’s prior 58 kick had broken a tie of 10 all.

Baltimore took a 10-0 lead on Jackson’s 11-yard scoring pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter, but the star quarterback was intercepted in Cincinnati territory on the next drive.

The Bengals scored on a 19-yard pass from Burrow to Hayden Hurst, and the game was tied at halftime.

Jackson finished 19 of 32 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed 12 times for 58 yards. Burrow also had a TD and a pick and was 24 of 35 for 217 yards.

Injuries

Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins went catchless and left with a left ankle injury. … Ravens S Marcus Williams left with a wrist injury. … Baltimore T Ronnie Stanley (single) played for the first time since last season’s opener.

NEXT ONE

Bengals: Visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Ravens: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.