Tucker Carlson pushes to rename monkeypox ‘Schlong COVID’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson jokingly announced plans to rename Monkeypox “schlong COVID” after an awakened official deemed the existing name racist.

Carlson announced the results of a Twitter poll on his Fox News show Thursday night, saying, “So monkeypox is about the coolest name ever for a disease.

“But they change the name because of racism or something.”

“So we voted,” Carlson said at the time, “There was no election. You can rely on our count. And the new name for monkeypox is now official – and we declare it – schlong COVID. That won the election results of our public with about 40% of the vote. So let the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky know.”

Walensky is the director of the CDC and one of the most senior public health officials in the United States.

The term “schlong COVID” seems to refer to the fact that about 95 percent of people infected with COVID to date are gay men.

Carlson’s Twitter poll had more than 26,000 votes, with schlong COVID as the favorite among 39 percent of respondents.

Midterm Variant was second with 24 percent, Adam Schiffilis third with 20 percent and Hunter Hives fifth with 17 percent.

Some progressive health officials have called for Monkeypox’s name to be changed, as the original title could be perceived as racist.

Last month, the World Health Organization said it would rename the disease, though it hasn’t announced the replacement term yet.

Tucker Carlson said Thursday the winner of his Twitter poll to rename “monkeypox” was “Schlong covid,” referring to the high percentage of gay men contracting the disease

Monkeypox has exploded in the US, with New York and California becoming the hardest hit states. San Francisco mayor has declared a state of emergency over the disease, in part because of appeals from LGBTQ leaders

The jokes came when San Francisco, a gay city, declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of the disease.

London Breed’s mayor said its announcement would allow officials to cut through bureaucracy and combat a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic that ravaged the city in the 1980s.

Monkeypox generally resolves itself with mild symptoms, while AIDS had a death rate of nearly 100 percent during the first 15 years of the epidemic, until the mid-1990s.

Others have suggested that San Francisco is an overreaction.

“We are in a very scary place. And we don’t want to be ignored by the federal government in our need. So many LGBT community leaders also asked for extra help and support weeks ago,” said Mayor London Breed.

The city is in dire need of vaccines, she said.

The statement, which takes effect Monday, was welcomed by gay advocates who have grown increasingly frustrated with what they termed San Francisco’s lackluster response to a virus that has so far mainly affected men who have sex with men, even though everyone is infected. can touch.

“San Francisco has been at the forefront of public health responses to HIV and COVID-19, and we will lead the way when it comes to monkey pox,” said Senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents the city. “We cannot and will not let the LGBTQ community dry out.”

The city has 281 cases, out of about 800 in California and 4,600 nationwide, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. A national shortage of vaccines has left people waiting in line for hours for scarce doses, often turned down when shots run out.

The United States has become the global epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, overtaking Spain after a record-breaking 24 hours in which 1,048 new cases were confirmed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday the rise in cases was likely due to an increase in testing, after capacity was expanded from 10,000 to 80,000 swabs per week.

But the infection rate in the US is lower than in many other European countries, including the UK and Germany (both at three per 100,000).

Experts fear the disease has already spread to more vulnerable groups, such as children under eight who health officials say are at high risk for serious illness.

Two kids — in California and “passing through” DC — have tested positive for monkeypox so far, the CDC says.

America’s response to monkeypox has been criticized for being too slow to roll out tests and vaccinations at the start of the outbreak, especially for gay or bisexual men, where most cases are recorded.

To date, no deaths have been recorded, but several patients have been hospitalized.