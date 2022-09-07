Tucker Carlson hits back at Jennifer Lawrence for saying she has nightmares about him

Tucker Carlson joked Tuesday night about Jennifer Lawrence’s revelation of her “nightmares” about him, laughing that he didn’t blame him if he appeared in the dreams of Hollywood starlets.

Lawrence, 32, told Fashion magazine that she was sad and angry that some of her relatives were supporting Donald Trump. Born to a Republican family in Kentucky, she said she struggled to come to terms with their views — and had nightmares about Carlson.

The Fox News host couldn’t resist referring to her claims on Tuesday.

“If you decide to work in television, you lose control of a lot of things,” Carlson said, frowning at his viewers.

“Especially the way other people see you.

“So can it really be your fault, are you really responsible, like big Hollywood stars over your dreams?”

Then he pulled out black glasses.

“Maybe it’s the sexy glasses,” he said with a straight face.

The actress is the cover star of the October issue of the fashion magazine

Lawrence with her family at the 2013 Academy Awards where she won an Oscar for her role as the lead actress in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. Actress says Trump-era political divisions have divided her family

Carlson’s colleague, Trace Gallagher, noted: ‘Jennifer Lawrence sees you in her head at night, the nightmares when she sleeps. She probably isn’t looking at you right now, but her parents are probably looking at you because they’re fans.”

He pointed out that Lawrence — a passionate campaigner for the Democrats — was accused by Carlson of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in 2017 after noting that the horrific hurricane season might have been “Mother Nature’s wrath” on Trump’s election.

Carlson concluded, “So she has nightmares about us, nightmares.”

He added: ‘We are flattered. I can’t help it if they dream about you.’

Lawrence, who grew up in an upper-middle-class suburb of Kentucky, says she used to be culturally conservative but reshaped her political thinking when she saw Tina Fey’s portrayal of Liz Lemon in the NBC comedy “30 Rock.”

Lawrence said in her Vogue interview that her father’s support for Trump drove a wedge between them.

“I’ve worked so hard for the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their lives are different,” she said.

She added: “I’ve been trying to get over it and I really can’t. I can not do it.’

Lawrence said she couldn’t understand people who weren’t interested in politics.

“I can’t fuck with people who are no longer political,” she said, citing gun control and access to abortion as key issues.

‘You live in the United States of America. You have to be political.

“It’s too bad. Politics kills people.’

Lawrence, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, said she was devastated by the 2016 election.

“It breaks my heart because America had a choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise.

And they said, ‘Well, we can’t have a wife. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.”

Lawrence grew up in an upper-middle-class suburb of Kentucky, where she says being conservative was more cultural than political

“How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?’ the actress wonders, as she comments on the feud with her family that she cannot overcome

Lawrence told Vogue that a miscarriage she suffered in Toronto several years ago convinced her how important access to abortion is for young women.

She says she planned “100%” to have an abortion prior to the miscarriage, but the nullification of Roe v. Wade catapulted the issue to new importance for her personally and in terms of her relationship with her family.

“I don’t want to discredit my family, but I know that many people are in a similar position to their families,” she noted.

“How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe she doesn’t deserve equality? How?’

She says she regularly raises the subject with her family, but accepts that she doesn’t convince them.

“I broach the subject in the sense that I let go of text messages. Only: Tree. Tree. Tree. Tree. Tree. They don’t respond,” she said.

“And then I feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”