Tucker Carlson calls Biden’s Pennsylvania speech a ‘turning point in American history’

Tucker Carlson has described President Biden’s speech in Pennsylvania as a “turning point in American history,” while expressing surprise at the commander in chief’s labeling of loyal Trump supporters as “extremists.”

While Biden hadn’t even started his speech when Carlson’s show aired at 8 p.m. EDT, Carlson was aware of the comments Biden was about to make, which he described as an example of “America.” [being] attacked.’

Carlson expressed surprise that Biden was essentially using what would normally be considered a campaign visit to deliver an official White House-approved speech devoted to criticizing his political opponents.

“The threat does not come from religious extremists barefoot in caves. It’s not the Chinese government. It’s not Vladimir Putin himself. The most evil man in history. No, this threat is worse and homegrown. The biggest threat to America is the Republican voters. All 75 million. They are Nazis and destroyers of democracy. That’s the message of Joe Biden’s speech,” Carlson said, paraphrasing Biden’s prepared remarks.

“What Joe Biden is saying now is the official position of the entire executive branch of the US government. That includes the Justice Department and Intel agencies and the world’s most powerful permanent army. Think about it. Does it make you nervous?” Carlson asked his loyal Republican viewers.

Carlson suggested that Biden’s comments meant that the current White House resident would, in fact, prefer a one-party system that would essentially give him the trappings of a dictator.

“You don’t have to be a trump card to see a speech like this as a turning point in American history. The US has had a political system made up of two competing parties for hundreds of years. If you declare one party criminal, what are you left with? You are left with a one-party state. That’s what Joe Biden is calling for tonight. A one-party state. It’s shocking,’ Carlson suggested.

He then turned his attention to White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre, who argued Thursday that Americans who support Trump’s “MAGA agenda” are “extreme” and “attack our democracy.”

“You know, if you ask me about the MAGA agenda, especially when it comes to Congress, to elected officials, it’s one of the most extreme agendas we’ve seen… it’s the extreme part of the Republican Party,’ Jean – said Pierre.

She went on to claim that they “threaten with political violence and attack our democracy.”

Carlson criticized her in his opening monologue: ‘Anyone whose views differ from the majority of Americans. If your opinion differs from that of the majority, you are an extremist. Here’s the best part: Karine-jean Pierre works for a man with a 38% approval rating. Mathematics is not Karine-Jean Pierre’s strongest point. It’s also not her boss’s strongest point. Cognition is not his forte.’

Meanwhile, on the left of the screen, Biden had begun his Philadelphia speech, declaring Donald Trump a “threat to the country” in a speech that contained his harshest rhetoric yet about his predecessor in the Oval Office and the MAGA. movement.

“Equality and democracy are under attack. We’re not doing ourselves any favors pretending it’s different,” Biden said at the start of his remarks outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was shocked by Biden’s comments

South Carolina Rep. Lindsay Graham took a more measured tone when he responded to Biden’s comments

Political strategist Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, summed up the speech in five words: “Angry. division. Politics. Stubbornly. Failure.’

He called Trump by name, rebuked the former president for his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and berated those who support Trump.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, amid applause from his supporters.

He made it clear that he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, but said “there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“And that’s a threat to this country,” he said. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”

Biden accused Trump and his supporters of trying to thwart free elections, disrespecting the constitution and making the country backward in terms of personal rights.

“MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. They did not believe in the rule of law. They did not recognize the will of the people,” he said. “They refused to accept the result of a free election.”

“You can’t just love your country if you win,” Biden said.

The comments did not go down well with the hard-line Republicans.

Joe Biden is Hitler. NaziJoe must go,” Georgia Rep. declared. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Joe Biden just declared us all enemies of the state. Biden is a danger to all of us. Joe Biden MUST BE CHARGED!!’ she continued.

Texas Congressman Pat Fallon believed the speech was a colossal misstep on behalf of the current administration

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy demanded that the president apologize for his comments.

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, humiliate and belittle his fellow Americans simply because they disagree with his policy. Mr. President, you owe millions of Americans an apology,” he tweeted before making a statement on camera.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was equally shocked by Biden’s comments

“It’s ironic that Biden calls MAGA the fascists. History teaches us that it is the failing dictators who perish who raid the homes of their political opponents and divide citizens explicitly on the basis of race,” he tweeted, with a thinly veiled reference to the recent invasion of Mar-a- Trump’s Lago.

South Carolina delegate Lindsay Graham took a more measured tone when he responded to Biden’s comments.

“With all due respect, Mr. President, there is nothing wrong with the soul of America. The American people suffer because of your policies. Rampant inflation. Crime gone wrong. Terrorism on the rise. Broken borders. Stop teaching and change your policy before it’s too late,” he urged.

Texas Congressman Pat Fallon believed the speech was a colossal misstep on behalf of the current administration.

Joe Biden walked on unity and togetherness. Tonight’s divisive and tone-deaf speech is a culmination of his team’s work and rhetoric. This administration has reviled any American who disagrees with their radical far-left agenda,” he said.

