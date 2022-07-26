Tubs the staffy struggles to contain her excitement after owners put up sign saying she likes pats

An adorable blue Staffy is the center of attention in a neighborhood after her owners put up a sign letting passers-by know she’s friendly and loves to pet.

Tubs, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, lives in Townsville, Queensland and is always eager to meet new people, constantly wagging her tail as she rests her front paws on the garden fence.

In a recent video posted to the ‘tubsthebluestaffy’ TikTok page, which has now been viewed 25 million times, her owners decided to put a sign on the front yard fence that read “Tubs is friendly, she would love a soft ah’.

The owners of Tubs (pictured), the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, decided to put up a sign on the front of their North Queensland home, letting locals know that she is friendly and loves to be petted

The locals immediately reacted to the sign as people passing by the house stopped to give Tubs some love.

The video shows Tubs being greeted by a woman, then a couple and their baby.

“We understand even with the sign that neighbors may not be comfortable petting Tubs, again that’s okay. We as owners respect that,” the Tubs owners captioned the video.

The adorable video was met with warm messages from members of the public, including one person saying, “I’d fly over to pet her.”

“Not to be dramatic, but I’d die for Tubs,” commented another woman.

A third said, “I’ve had a day out of hell and this made me smile for the first time today, so thank you (virtual hug to Tubs).”

The owners responded: ‘I’ll pass you hugs. I’m so glad she was able to make your day a little better – stay positive.”

The sign became an instant hit as many locals walking past the house chose to stop and give Tubs some love (pictured)

Another woman worried: “Would you let her out alone if you were at home… so afraid someone would take her?”

“We’ll only let her out if we can fully supervise her – she’s an indoor dog,” her owners replied.

A fifth person said, “Yeah okay, I’m crying right now, this is so cute.”

“I feel like the baby of the second couple and that dog is going to be best friends one day,” commented another.