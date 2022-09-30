Tua Tagovailoa plays for Miami Dolphins just four days after appearing to be concussed

Tua Tagovailoa played fine for the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, just four days after he appeared to be suffering from a concussion.

Quarterback Tagovailoa appeared disoriented and briefly exited Sunday’s surprise win over Buffalo Bills after hitting his head on the grass. He tripped over his feet and teammates had to prop him up.

He faced a third-and-3 play from the Miami 21 when he scrambled to find Jaylen Waddle for an 8-yard gain. After releasing the ball, Tagovailoa was hit — a two-handed thrust to the chest — by Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, who was flagged for rough handling the passer.

Quarter-back Tua Tagovailoa played fine for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night

Just four days earlier, Tagovailoa stumbled around after a hit and appeared to have a concussion

Tagovailoa’s return raised some questions. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they were watching him return to the game, but when he returned to the field in the second half, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa had suffered a back injury and was not concussed.

Tagovailoa later described the incident, saying he had aggravated a back injury.

“During the quarterback sneak, my legs got a little bit under someone and they tried to push back and it felt like I was stretching my back a little bit or something,” Tagovailoa told reporters after he helped make the 3-0 to improve on the year. “On the next part, I hit my back a little… that’s where I tripped.”

Tagovailoa said he went through “the concussion protocol they had,” adding, “I’m fine.”

However, Chris Nowinski, a Harvard-trained neuroscientist and critic of concussion treatment in the NFL, disagreed with that explanation on Twitter.

“I’m bulls*** on the ”back tweak theory”,” Nowinski tweeted. ‘Watch the video. Tua shakes his head several times to “remove the cobwebs,” which is a specific sign of vision impairment after #concussion. He also wobbles when getting up before falling. His return is a failed @NFL.”

He was listed as doubtful for the game, but was good enough to play in the end.