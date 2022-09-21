Tua Tagovailoa and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the NFL’s Offensive Players of the Week

So was the Kansas City Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson, who stole the show against the Chargers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also won his maiden gong in the NFC

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has received the AFC NFL Week 2 player of the year award

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has won their first NFL Offensive Player of the Week honors after impressive performances last weekend.

Tagovailoa was instrumental in his team’s 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, while St. Brown was key to the Lions beating the Washington Commanders 36-27 in the Week 2 game.

The Dolphins’ 24-year-old QB was successful on 36 of 50 attempts (72 percent) and set career highs in passing yards (469), touchdown passes (six) and passer rating (124.1).

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received the AFC NFL Player of the Week award

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown won the same Week 2 award in the NFC

His six touchdowns made him the third youngest in NFL history to accomplish such a feat at 24 years and 200 days old.

While St. Brown recorded nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns with two rushing attempts for 68 yards also under his belt.

The 22-year-old also made NFL history by becoming the first player in the league to record at least eight receptions and a touchdown in six consecutive games.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay was the defensive standout in the NFC from last weekend

Kansas City Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson was named the NFL’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week

His first gong has made him the third former USC wide receiver to win the award, following JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2017 and Robert Woods in 2020.

On the other side of the game, Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay and Kansas City Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson were named the league’s Week 2 defensive players.

Cornerback Slay had a career-high five passes defensed and two interceptions in a resounding 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Unlike Tagovailoa and St. Brown, Slay is no stranger to league honors with Week 2’s defensive award his fifth overall.

Special team awards were also presented in the AFC and NFC, with the New York Jets’ P Braden Mann winning the former and the Giants’ K Graham Gano taking the NFC title.