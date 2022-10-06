TSMC in Phoenix: $12bn fab eases US microchip supply fears

It was easily the biggest economic security crisis of the pandemic: The supply chain disruptions that plagued the industrialized world highlighted just how reliant the global economy was on a handful of microchip manufacturers in East Asia.

Rising demand as homebound workers upgraded their electronics and commuters who loathed public transportation ordered new cars, leading to shortages and bottlenecks — and wringing hands at the Pentagon and other national security agencies, whose high-tech weapons required chips close to the shores of the west’s emerging geostrategic rival, China.

No company has been more at the center of that fear than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which not only produces nearly 90 percent of chips made using the most advanced technologies, but also has most of its manufacturing on a home island that uses the most advanced technologies. has become the target of increasingly combative Chinese threats.

With the White House and US Congress putting domestic microchip manufacturing at the center of their economic policymaking, TSMC’s May 2020 decision to build a new $12 billion manufacturing plant in Phoenix has emerged as possibly the most watched. foreign investment in the US in decades.

State of the art: A worker at a TSMC-owned factory that dominates the production of the world’s most advanced microchips

Phoenix’s ability to secure the fab, which pioneered work in the fast-growing northern suburbs last year, was based in part on business-friendly taxes, a skilled workforce and existing support programs for foreign companies — all qualities that helped keep Arizona’s capital in the top 20 of the FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking.

But Phoenix also benefited from its history as home to many of America’s domestic chipmakers, long overtaken by Taiwanese and South Korean rivals. The city also relied on decades-long ties to Taipei, which has been a “sister city” to Phoenix since 1979.

“Phoenix has always had a very strong relationship with Taiwan,” said Christine Mackay, the city’s director of community and economic development. Mackay and Kate Gallego, the Democratic mayor of Phoenix, met TSMC executives during a trip to Taiwan in early 2019 to celebrate 40 years of relationship with the sister city.

“When we talk to companies like TSMC, they say they really felt we appreciated what they were doing and knew they would be a priority for us,” Gallego says.

TSMC says it began seriously evaluating U.S. locations in 2019 after Mark Liu, the company’s chairman, attended a conference in Washington DC for foreign investors sponsored by SelectUSA, the U.S. Commerce Department’s foreign-attracting program. capital.

Rick Cassidy, chief executive of TSMC Arizona, says the company was looking for many of the same qualities that other investors, both foreign and domestic, are looking for: low costs, talented staff and a reliable supply chain.

“In terms of cost savings, our consideration was the cost differential between the United States and Taiwan – how we could level the playing field between the potential investment location and the locations where we already operate,” says Cassidy.

But he adds that because of its large and complex network of chip industry suppliers, TSMC gravitated toward locations with a history in the semiconductor industry.

Phoenix emerged as an obvious choice, with the city tracing its semiconductor heritage back to the first Motorola facility there in 1949. Thirty years later, Intel began operating in neighboring Chandler, and Arizona State University continues to produce semiconductor specialists, though the US offshored most of its production in the 1990s.

“There have been many in-depth conversations with TSMC: how do we network in your programs? How do we create awareness among your students?” says Kyle Squires, dean of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU. The schools began meeting with TSMC in mid-2019 to discuss recruitment.

Politics also played a role, said Dick Thurston, a former senior vice president and general counsel at TSMC, who has worked with several government agencies seeking to attract the chipmaker to the US.

Thurston says aides to then-President Donald Trump were eager to send foreign investment to so-called “swing” states, where polls showed the incumbent president was in an uphill battle for reelection. In addition to traditional northern battlefield states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Arizona had become key to Trump’s campaign efforts.

“When Mark Liu visited DC in 2019, the White House suggested Arizona,” Thurston says, adding that Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, and Wilbur Ross, the Secretary of Commerce, delivered the message.

While Texas was also one of Trump’s targets, two people familiar with the TSMC decision say it shunned the state because rival Samsung had already invested there, and would continue to build its own cutting-edge fab in the small town Taylor.

City and state leaders made the pursuit of TSMC a priority. In addition to Gallego and Mackay, the November 2019 delegation to Taipei included leaders from universities such as ASU, local utilities and Arizona-based engineers.

The coordinated campaign attracted attention in Taiwan. “There is also a lot of investment in Texas from the semiconductor industry. [But] because they’re such a big state, they have a more decentralized way of going about it, attracting investment, and that actually causes a bit of confusion,” said an official at the American Institute in Taiwan, the quasi-embassy of Taiwan. the US government in Taipei.

“I will compliment Arizona: the state-run [economic development agency] and the Phoenix, which is quasi public-private, have a great working relationship,” the official added.

The state and city have also vowed to continue supporting the company once it gains ground in Phoenix, providing expat employees with resources in Mandarin and connecting their families to local school districts, Mackay says.

“From the beginning of our selection process, they have been very supportive and enthusiastic about our planned growth,” said Cassidy. “They were always very proactive in answering our questions and providing resources.”

Mackay says at least 40 suppliers have come to the Phoenix area since TSMC’s announcement. In June, the Bank of Taiwan announced it would open an office in the city to serve Taiwanese businesses.

“The story has only just begun,” said Grace O’Sullivan, vice president at ASU and TSMC’s liaison at the university, adding that the real work will be to build a long-term partnership with the company.