TSA screened 8.76 million travelers over Labor Day weekend, beating out pre-Covid levels

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 8.76 million passengers over Labor Day Weekend, marking the first time the journey has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The TSA reported that the four-day weekend saw a 2 percent increase from the 8.24 million screened in 2019 and an 11 percent increase from last year.

Airports saw the most passengers on Friday, with transport agents screening about 2.48 million in a single day.

The increase in air traffic came as more than 1,400 flights were canceled over the weekend at national airports as airlines struggled with staffing problems and bad weather.

Over the weekend, the TSA also intercepted 67 firearms, as the agency has collected 4,312 guns at its checkpoints so far in 2022.

In a statement, TSA said: “Since the beginning of the year, TSA has stopped an average of 17.3 firearms per day at checkpoints.

“If this pace continues, the TSA expects firearms seizures at checkpoints to eclipse the current full-year record of 5,972 firearms intercepted at the country’s checkpoints by 2021.”

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, more than 1,100 flights were canceled on Friday, and more than 100 were canceled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

About half of Friday’s cancellations came from airports in Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach amid Hurricane Dorian’s approach toward the Florida coast.

The US has long been marred by staffing problems during the pandemic that has resulted in thousands of flight cancellations

Passengers have been plagued by persistent flight cancellations and delays all summer as airlines struggle to meet high demand for travel, while also grappling with pandemic pilot shortages following massive layoffs.

The number of cancellations has now increased by almost a third from the same time in 2019, before the COVID pandemic, and the number of delayed flights has increased according to Fox news.

And the situation is likely to get worse as industry officials anticipate a shortage of… 12,000 pilots this year because pilots must have 1,500 qualifying flight hours before they can actually take over a plane, according to Forbes.

There is also a shortage of flight schools to accommodate the training process, and pilot salaries and benefits have declined in recent years.

In addition, the Federal Air Administration has a mandatory retirement age of 65 for pilots, which also speeds up the retirement date for some.

The pilots left are now demanding better treatment, claiming that the airlines are overcharging them to meet the demand for summer travel after the pandemic lull.

Several airlines have resorted to reducing their service, with United Airlines officials announcing earlier this year it would cut 12 percent of its domestic flights from Newark airport — where they say ongoing construction has disrupted travel.

“After the last few weeks of irregular operations in Newark caused by many factors, including the construction of the airport, we have reached out to the [Federal Aviation Administration] and reached a waiver that allowed us to temporarily adjust our schedule there for the remainder of the summer,” Jon Roitman, executive vice president and chief operating officer told staff in a memo, according to CNBC.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, announced Thursday the launch of a new dashboard that provides an overview of how some airlines will help customers rebook or offer meal and hotel vouchers if their flight is canceled or delayed. In the photo he awards a scholarship in Phoenix, Arizona on August 11

To make traveling over the holiday weekend easier, the Federal Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it has launched an airline customer service dashboard, which has led to “significant changes” for all but one of the largest U.S. carriers.

It provides an overview of how some airlines will help customers rebook or offer meal and hotel vouchers if their flight is canceled or delayed.

“Passengers deserve transparency and clarity about what to expect from an airline in the event of a cancellation or disruption,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

“This dashboard collects that information in one place so travelers can easily understand their rights, compare airline practices and make informed decisions.

“The ministry will continue to support passengers and hold airlines accountable for meeting their customer obligations,” he added.

The move comes after Buttigieg told airline executives to clean up their act to avoid more delays and cancellations amid staff shortages.

He had asked them to ‘stress test’ the operations ahead of the July 4 holiday – meaning travel agents could end up canceling more flights if they realize they don’t have enough funds to carry them out.