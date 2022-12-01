Trying to lose weight? Try walking BACKWARDS on a treadmill

Trying to lose weight? Walk BACKWARDS on a treadmill: Fitness expert says bizarre fitness tricks can help you burn more fat

But instead of using it normally, try turning around and walking backwards

Jumping on the treadmill may sound like the obvious solution to weight loss

Desperately trying to lose weight? Jumping on the treadmill may sound like the obvious solution.

But instead of using it normally, try turning around and walking backwards.

A fitness researcher says the bizarre trick — which he admits is tricky — yields “increased health benefits.”

Jack McNamara, a lecturer in clinical exercise physiology at the University of East London, claims it can help you beat the bulge.

A fitness researcher says walking backwards provides “increased health benefits.”

He pointed to a study that showed that women who followed the strange exercise regimen for six weeks lost more weight than peers who exercised normally.

The study, published in 2005, recruited 26 women. Half followed a six-week backward walking training program and lost 2.4 percent more of their body weight.

Mr McNamara said the activity burns 40 percent more energy than walking ahead at the same speed.

This is because it requires more concentration and uses extra muscles.

One of the other great benefits of walking backwards, according to Mr. McNamara, relates to improving stability and balance.

It causes us to take shorter, more frequent steps.

This, experts claim, leads to “improved muscular endurance of the muscles of the lower legs and a reduction in the stress on our joints.”

The activity also forces a posture change and uses muscles that support the lumbar spine — the five vertebrae in the lower back. By strengthening these, the risk of back pain can be reduced.

Sign up The conversation

Mr. McNamara said, “Walking backwards is easy, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

So, how can you add backward walking to your exercise regimen?

“When we walk backwards, we are more likely to miss obstacles and hazards that we could bump into or fall over.

“So in the interest of safety, it’s best to start indoors, where you won’t bump into anyone, or outside in a flat, open area.

“Once you’ve become more confident walking backwards, you can speed things up and even move onto a treadmill, making sure to use the guide rails when you need to.”

People who don’t want to run backwards can still make walking more difficult – by dragging weights.

Mr. McNamara said, “If you use weights, start light.

“Concentrate on multiple sets rather than long distances and maintain the integrity of your technique over no more than 20 yards to begin with.”

The NHS says people should exercise at moderate intensity for two and a half hours a week.

This can include brisk walking, biking, and pushing a lawnmower.

Adults should also do muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week, such as carrying heavy shopping bags, lifting weights, and heavy gardening.