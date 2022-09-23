‘Trust me, we’re gonna be good’: Declan Rice sees positives despite England’s 1-0 loss to Italy

Declan Rice was understandably disappointed after England’s relegation from the top tier of the Nations League – but said he saw positives despite their 1-0 loss at the San Siro to Italy.

Rice played the full 90 minutes as England went another game without a win after Giacomo Raspadori’s strike just over 20 minutes from time.

The away fans booed the team loudly at the final whistle as it means they have just two points from their five group games. England will drop into the second tier of the UEFA Nations League regardless of what happens on Monday at home to Germany.

Declan Rice played all 90 minutes of England’s 1-0 defeat away to Italy in the Nations League

After the game, Rice told Channel 4: ‘Obviously it’s disappointing. Every tournament we enter we want to win the group and go on and win every game. We have fallen below our standards.

– I didn’t think it was all bad tonight, one chance for them, one goal. I thought we controlled the game.

– We passed well, especially in the first half, we just lacked that edge at the end.

‘It’s coming. Much better performance than there was in the summer.’

Rice saw positive aspects in England’s performance after a poor run of games in the summer

Gareth Southgate’s England side have now not scored a goal from open play for 450 minutes

Despite the wealth of attacking talent in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up, they have now failed to score in over 450 minutes of open play.

However, Rice, who plays his club football for West Ham, said he is not worried about the Three Lions’ inability to score when they come to the World Cup in less than two months.

“It’s not that we’re not creating the chances,” Rice said. ‘So many times we ended up in the penalty box. Even myself I could have gotten a shot instead of putting it down.

‘I see it in training, goals are for fun. Trust me, we’ll be good.’

Monday’s home game against Germany is England’s last game before the World Cup, where they will face three Group B games against Iran, USA and Wales.