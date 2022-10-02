Truss’s growth plan is nothing but a magic potion

Liz Truss has been weighed on the scale and found to be underweight. Also Kwasi Kwarteng. A week of unnecessary and damaging unrest has proved this. But behind this lies an even greater danger. The only kind of leader more dangerous than the villain the UK had is the zeal it has now. The dominant feature of fanatics is their belief that reality should conform to their desires, rather than the other way around. If this attitude to life is adopted by a person, it can cause great harm to those close to him. For political leaders, the result could be a disaster for the country.

The irony is that for these people ‘the market’ is god and economy is their religion. But the actual markets have turned them down as investors fled sterling and gold-plated coins, causing such chaos that the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee was driven to intervene, trying to save the government and a poorly regulated pension industry from their follies.

The reality is that Truss has no growth plan. She has a “growth plan” – a magic potion in which she sprinkles the rollback of recent tax hikes, freedom for banker bonuses and lower taxes for the wealthy, says “abracadabra” and suddenly productivity growth trend quadruples, leading to 2.5 percent annual growth.

Such dreams could be amusing if they weren’t so dangerous for the country.

First, they come on top of a long line of lies – lies that justified excessive fiscal austerity after the financial crisis, lies that Brexit would bring prosperity, lies that the Northern Ireland protocol had solved the Brexit conundrum and the lies that the government would do something serious about leveling lagging regions of the country. Now those responsible are promising a huge leap in productivity growth. In his analysis for the Tony Blair Institute, Oxford Economics concludes that total production could be 0.4 percent higher cumulatively over five years. The mountain toils and produces a mouse.

Second, while this is not a growth plan, it is is a plan for inequality and insecurity. The recent chaos is sure to bolster the government’s desire to move toward curbing welfare and public services. They would then shift incomes from the bottom to the top of the distribution amid a cost of living crisis in a country with the greatest disparity of disposable income in high-income democracies after the US. They will justify this with the old canard that are countries like companies and thus cannot afford high government spending. Eliminating foreign aid would add some of the poorest people on Earth to the unnecessary casualties.

This parliament has not been elected on any such programme. The party has been captured by fanatics indifferent to reality or just decency. As John Burn-Murdoch points out, “The Tories have become detached from the British people”.

Finally, the government has tarnished the credibility of public institutions and British policy-making: they have attacked the treasury, rejected fiscal transparency, wreaked havoc on gold and currency markets, and forced the bank into an ill-timed return to quantitative easing. Populist movements always despise restrictive institutions run by ‘elites’. But institutions are the stronghold of a civilization. The Conservative Party used to understand this too. No longer. Investors know this by now. It speaks for itself.

The UK’s longer-term economic performance must indeed improve in order to realize the people’s aspirations for a better life. If the government wants to do something useful about this, the report of the The 2017 London School of Economics Growth Committee. Better incentives are indeed part of the answer, but only part. Therefore, systematic tax reform would be desirable. There must also be a difficult deregulation, especially of land use. The state must provide first-class public goods, with the understanding that this is a social benefit, not a cost. There must be fiscal and monetary stability. Much more needs to be invested in physical and human capital, both public and private. More needs to be saved. There must be a regional growth policy. There must be an internationally open economy. Last but not least, there must be stable and credible policies, not the constant risk of another trade war with our closest neighbours.

Truss and Kwarteng are not going to deliver this. Unfunded tax cuts and investment zones definitely won’t deliver. This will not produce another big jump in inequality. These people are crazy, evil and dangerous. They have to go.

