Truss to meet with restive MPs this week in ‘concerted effort’ to get her premiership back on track

Liz Truss will launch a major charm offensive this week in an effort to unite the Tory MPs behind her leadership.

After the Conservatives’ annual conference was marred by infighting, uprisings and turns, the prime minister wants to use parliament’s return from recess to calm nerves.

She will host a series of meetings with MPs who have expressed concerns about everything from her tax cut plans to the party’s chances in the next general election.

Some have already been invited in small groups to chat with Miss Truss in Downing Street, sources told the Daily Mail.

Miss Truss has also asked to address the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers on Wednesday, in lieu of her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. An insider said last night: “It’s a concerted effort. There is going to be a lot of engagement.

‘It’s about meeting MPs in small groups, and being more available to MPs.’

With her first month as leadership overshadowed by the Queen’s death and funeral, the radical mini-Budget and the chaotic party conference, No 10 hopes this week’s rallies will provide an opportunity to get Miss Truss’ premiership back on track. to get.

But one party leader warned: ‘It will help a little, but people are unhappy. We’re in a pretty difficult situation.’

In another effort to restore unity, four cabinet ministers wrote articles for Sunday newspapers urging their Conservative colleagues to get behind the prime minister or risk Labor winning the next election in two years’ time.

However, senior Tories continued to call on Miss Truss to change course yesterday.

Former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries insisted she was still one of the Prime Minister’s biggest supporters, but told the BBC: “You have to put that in the context of the fact that we are 30 points behind Labor in the polls.” . And if there were a general election tomorrow, it would probably spell complete destruction for the Conservative Party.

“The fact is that right after a leadership election, and at the start of a new government, what we don’t need is a disrupter, what we need is a unifier.”

Miss Dorries, an ally of Boris Johnson, urged his successor not to give up his policy, but also said that rebels should not try to get rid of her. When asked if she thought Johnson could make a comeback, Ms Dorries said it would be “high, extremely unlikely.” As the unrest continued, The Mail on Sunday reported how Miss Truss’ allies labeled former Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove – who led the rebellion against the 45p tax cut – as “sadistic” and “deeply troubled”.

Treasury committee chairman Mel Stride described the Tory MPs’ mood as “fairly feverish”, with a series of opinion polls giving Labor a head start.

He told Times Radio: “There are a lot of grassroots supporters and members of the government who are very concerned about where we are in the polls. We have two years until the general election. We have to turn things around and start very quickly.” He blamed the economy, the new government’s “missteps” and the failure of Miss Truss to “reach out” for supporters of her rival, Rishi Sunak.

“The Prime Minister, after winning that contest, decided to form a government composed mostly of those who strongly supported her personally, and that’s fine. And I have no problem with that,” Mr. Stride said. “But I think there was a deficit when it came to reaching the whole party. And I think you’ll probably see the consequences of that now that it’s getting a bit more difficult.’

Former Secretary of State for Veterans, Johnny Mercer, did not rule out running as an independent candidate unless the Tories got back on track in midfield.

He told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show that he wanted his party to “make real change for people who need it”. Former Chancellor George Osborne stepped up the pressure by telling the same program that a ‘Tory wipeout may be at stake’.