Truss tells Israel she is ‘considering’ moving British embassy to Jerusalem to copy Trump

Liz Truss has told Israel she is “positively considering” moving the British embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy.

The prime minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that she was looking at the current location of the British embassy in Tel Aviv.

Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would be a copy of Donald Trump’s controversial move when he was US president, sparking bloody protests.

Countries usually hate to locate their embassies in Jerusalem, as it is considered the capital by both Israel and the Palestinian leadership.

Most international embassies in Israel are located in Tel Aviv, which is considered a more neutral choice.

In 2017, Britain joined other members of the UN Security Council to reject recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

It followed Mr Trump’s announcement of his decision to move the US embassy to the city.

Liz Truss met the Prime Minister of Israel at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday as she attended her first major international summit since replacing Boris Johnson.

Ms Truss and Mr Lapid have also held talks in New York on trade, Iran and the war in Ukraine

Ms Truss met Mr Lapid at the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, when she attended her first major international summit as Prime Minister.

Downing Street said Ms Truss had briefed the Israeli Prime Minister about her “assessment of the current location of the British embassy in Israel,” in addition to discussions on trade, Iran and the war in Ukraine.

Following their conversations, Ms Lapid took to Twitter to post a photo of their meeting, writing: “I thank my good friend, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced that she is positively considering the British embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, to move.

“We will continue to strengthen the partnership between the countries.”

The US embassy was officially opened in Jerusalem in May 2018, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May condemned Mr Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv when he announced it last year.

At the time, she reiterated Britain’s “clear and long-standing” stance on Jerusalem’s status — that it should be defined as part of a peace settlement between the Israelis and Palestinians and that it should ultimately be a shared capital.