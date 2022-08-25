Truss considers triggering Article 16 over N Ireland protocol

Liz Truss is considering plans to initiate “Article 16” proceedings against the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol within days of her Downing Street entry if she succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister next month, according to several government insiders.

The UK and Brussels are mired in a grueling legal standoff over the implementation of the deal related to post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland, which has soured EU-UK relations since it took effect in January 2021.

Officials close to Truss have been consulting legal and trade experts about the plans in recent weeks. Allies said activating Article 16 would provide a stopgap solution, while legislation to unilaterally rewrite the Northern Ireland protocol goes through the House of Commons, not expected before the end of this year at the earliest.

The UK government introduced legislation in June to tear up the deal, prompting the European Commission to reopen legal proceedings against the UK for failing to properly enforce border controls on the Irish Sea.

Activating Article 16 would effectively exhaust legal options before the UK government acted on its threat to unilaterally annul the protocol.

The UK has until September 15 to respond to the EU’s legal action – just 10 days after the Tory leader enters Downing Street. But insiders with knowledge of Truss’ plans said that if she became prime minister, she could activate Article 16 before that deadline to protect British businesses.

Truss’ campaign said she favored “a negotiated solution”, but acknowledged “there are serious problems with Northern Ireland protocol that need to be resolved”.

Truss allies insist she didn’t “push” to put Article 16 into effect, but that it remained an option on the table if she became prime minister.

An official close to the foreign minister said: “Some government officials have expressed concern about issues ahead and have suggested many options to ministers to address them.”

The planned move threatens to ramp up tensions with Brussels early on in a Truss premiership, but campaign insiders argued the move would be key to preserving the trade status quo in Northern Ireland.

Under the terms of the protocol all goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland must follow EU rules, creating a trade border in the Irish Sea that the British government has declared “unworkable”.

The EU has warned that if the UK tears up the protocol, it risks sparking a trade war with Europe and possibly even suspending the entire trade and cooperation agreement negotiated between the two sides.

Until relations broke down in June, both had agreed to a ‘standstill arrangement’ that required lighter implementation of the deal. Truss allies, however, said the EU’s legal action had effectively terminated that agreement by returning to a demand for full implementation.

The UK said in July 2021 that the conditions had already been met to justify the use of Article 16, which could be activated if either party believes the protocol has led to “serious economic, social or environmental problems”.

Once activated, the two sides will enter into “immediate consultations” in the joint committee settling the deal, but both sides can take “proportionate measures to restore balance” if an agreement cannot be reached.

Truss’ plans come after HM Revenue & Customs informed British steelmakers this week that the protocol will require them to pay a 25 percent tariff to sell certain construction products in Northern Ireland.

Steel industry representatives described the situation as “insane”, while a British government spokesman said the tariffs are an example of how the protocol “necessarily damages trade within the UK” and “why it urgently needs to be resolved”.

The tariff move was cited by an ally of Truss as to why she plans to trade. “We cannot continue like this and something has to come out of the deadlock.”

The European Commission said the UK had not provided the data it needed to resolve the tariff problem caused by changes to the EU’s general import quotas in July.

It declined to comment on the possible activation of Article 16.

Earlier this month, the British government launched separate legal proceedings against Brussels after the commission blocked the UK’s associate membership of the EU. €95.5 billion Science program Horizon Europe.

Participation in Horizon was negotiated in 2020 as part of the EU-UK trade agreement, but has been withheld due to the UK’s failure to fully honor the deal on Northern Ireland, EU officials have confirmed.