Trump’s Shifting Explanations Follow a Familiar Playbook

Among the 11 sets of documents seized, some were marked “classified/TS/SCI” – short for “top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information,” according to an inventory of materials seized during the search. These types of documents are only intended to be viewed in secure facilities. The inventory of documents contained other material, some of which were described as “confidential.”

The stunning revelation highlighted the seriousness of the Justice Department’s investigation, months after the National Archives and Records Administration said it had discovered classified information in documents Mr. Trump kept after he left office.

“What he has no right to is possession of the documents; they are not his,” said Jason R. Baron, a former director of litigation at the National Archives for more than a decade. “There should be no presidential files at Mar-a-Lago, whether classified or unclassified or subject to executive privilege or subject to attorney-client privilege.”

Documents that fall under administrative law are intended to be kept within the government.

A spokesman for Mr Trump did not respond to a message asking for comment.

Mr. Trump used Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified material, as evidenced by a Justice Department investigation into her email practices in 2015 and 2016, as political fodder during his first campaign. He’s considering a new national campaign for 2024, and questions about whether he’s mishandled the country’s secrets could be problematic for him, even if there’s no investigation.

After officials at the National Archives tried for several months to retrieve material from Mr. Trump, he turned over 15 boxes of documents in January. The following month, the National Archives confirmed the discovery of the classified information and referred the matter to the Justice Department.