Trump’s Poisoned Relationship with the Keepers of American Secrets
WASHINGTON — After four years of President Donald J. Trump railing against his intelligence agencies, posting classified information on Twitter and announcing that he believed the word of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia over his own spies, perhaps least surprising that he did during his last days in office shipping boxes of sensitive material from the White House to his oceanfront palace in Florida.
The Mar-a-Lago FBI search on Monday was a dramatic coda for years of turmoil between Mr Trump and US intelligence and law enforcement agencies. From Mr Trump’s frequent diatribes against a “deep state” bent on undermining his presidency to his arrogant attitude toward highly classified information that he considered his personal property and would occasionally use to advance his political agenda, the relationship between the keepers of American secrets and the erratic president they served was the most poisoned of modern times.
Mr. Trump’s behavior led to such distrust within the intelligence community that officials who gave him secret briefings occasionally made the mistake of withholding some sensitive details from him.
It has long been common practice for the CIA not to provide presidents with some of its most sensitive information, such as the names of the agency’s human resources. But Douglas London, who served as the CIA’s top counterterrorism official during the Trump administration, said officials were even more cautious about the information they provided to Trump because some saw the president himself as a security risk.
“We certainly took into account ‘what damage could he do if he blurts this out?'” said Mr. London, who wrote a book about his time at the agency called “The Recruiter”.
At an Oval Office meeting with top Russian officials just months after his presidency, Mr. Trump revealed top-secret information about an Islamic State conspiracy that the government of Israel had provided to the United States, endangering Israeli sources and American intelligence officials got angry. . Months later, the CIA decided to pull a high-ranking Kremlin agent it had cultivated for years from Moscow, in part out of concern that Trump’s White House was a leaky ship.
In August 2019, Mr. Trump received a briefing about an explosion at a space launch facility in Iran. He was so impressed by a secret satellite photo of the explosion that he immediately wanted to post it on Twitter. Aides pushed back, saying making the high-resolution photo public could give opponents insight into America’s advanced surveillance capabilities.
He posted the photo anyway, adding a message that the United States had no part in the explosion, but wished Iran “the best wishes and good luck” in discovering what caused it. As he told a US official of his decision, “I have declassification authority. I can do anything I want.”
Two years earlier, Mr. Trump used Twitter to defend himself against media reports that he had ended a CIA program to arm Syrian rebels — essentially revealing a secret program to what was then his more than 33 million Twitter followers. goods.
If there isn’t one origin story to explain Mr Trump’s antipathy toward spy agencies, US intelligence’s 2017 assessment of the Kremlin’s attempts to sabotage the 2016 presidential election — and Russia’s preference for Mr Trump — played a role. perhaps the biggest role. Mr Trump saw the document as an insult, written by his “deep state” enemies to challenge the legitimacy of his election and his presidency.
Mr Trump’s efforts to undermine the assessment became a motive in the early years of his presidency, culminating in a July 2018 summit in Helsinki with Mr Putin. At a joint press conference, Mr Putin denied that Russia played any role in the sabotage of the election, and Mr Trump came to his aid. “They think it’s Russia,” Mr Trump said, speaking of US intelligence officials, adding, “I see no reason why it should be.”
Mr. Trump often targeted intelligence officials for public statements he believed undermined his foreign policy goals. In January 2019, top officials testified before Congress that the Islamic State remained a persistent threat, that North Korea would still pursue nuclear weapons, and that Iran showed no signs of actively trying to build a bomb — essentially contradicting things the president has said publicly. had said. Mr Trump lashed out, saying on Twitter: “The intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to Iran’s dangers. They are wrong!”
“Maybe Intelligence should go back to school!” He wrote.
Mr Trump was not the first US president to regard his own intelligence agencies as enemy territory. In 1973, Richard M. Nixon fired his spy chief, Richard Helms, after he refused to cooperate in the Watergate cover-up, and appointed James Schlesinger on a mission to bring the CIA into line.
Speaking to a group of senior analysts on his first day, Mr. Schlesinger made an lewd remark about what the CIA had done to Mr. Nixon, demanding that it stop.
Chris Whipple, an author who cites the Schlesinger anecdote in his book “The Spymasters,” said there is a long history of tension between presidents and their intelligence chiefs, but that “Trump was really in a class of his own when it came to thinking about the CIA and the agencies were out to get him.”
The exact nature of the documents Mr. Trump left the White House with remains a mystery, with some former officials said Mr. Trump generally did not get paper copies of classified reports. This had less to do with security concerns than with the way Mr. Trump preferred his security briefings. Unlike some of his predecessors, who read and digest voluminous intelligence reports every day, Mr. Trump generally received oral briefings.
But for those charged with protecting secrets, there may have been no greater challenge than the seaside town where Mr. Trump spent so much of his time as president — and where so many boxes of classified material were stored after he left office. In addition to the members, Mar-a-Lago is also open to guests of the members, who often travel with Mr. Trump come into contact during his frequent trips to the club. Security professionals saw this scheme ripe for exploitation by a foreign spy agency eager to gain access to the epicenter of US power.
One evening during his first weeks in office, Mr Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Mar-a-Lago when North Korea fired a test flight with a ballistic missile toward Japan which landed in the sea.
Almost immediately, at least one Mar-a-Lago supporter posted photos to social media of Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe, who coordinated their response over dinner in the resort’s dining room. Pictures showed White House aides huddled over their laptops and Mr. Trump speaking on his cellphone.
The patron also posted a photo of himself standing next to a person he described as Mr. Trump’s military aide carrying the nuclear “soccer” — the briefcase containing codes for launching nuclear weapons.
Just two world leaders responding to a major security crisis – live for the members of Mr Trump’s resort to watch in real time.