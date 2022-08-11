Trump’s Poisoned Relationship with the Keepers of American Secrets

WASHINGTON — After four years of President Donald J. Trump railing against his intelligence agencies, posting classified information on Twitter and announcing that he believed the word of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia over his own spies, perhaps least surprising that he did during his last days in office shipping boxes of sensitive material from the White House to his oceanfront palace in Florida.

The Mar-a-Lago FBI search on Monday was a dramatic coda for years of turmoil between Mr Trump and US intelligence and law enforcement agencies. From Mr Trump’s frequent diatribes against a “deep state” bent on undermining his presidency to his arrogant attitude toward highly classified information that he considered his personal property and would occasionally use to advance his political agenda, the relationship between the keepers of American secrets and the erratic president they served was the most poisoned of modern times.

Mr. Trump’s behavior led to such distrust within the intelligence community that officials who gave him secret briefings occasionally made the mistake of withholding some sensitive details from him.