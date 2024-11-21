Trump’s pick for education secretary Linda McMahon gets bodyslammed as wild videos of her antics as WWE’s first lady resurface  

This is the incredible moment Donald Trump’s pick for Education Secretary Linda McMahon is bodyslammed in a WWE match, following wild clips from her time as the wrestling federation’s antics resurfaced.

Trump called it a “great honor” to announce McMahon’s appointment, saying the former WWE CEO “will fight tirelessly to…empower parents to make the best educational decisions for their families.”

Following the news of McMahon’s appointment on Wednesday, clips of his WWE antics flooded social media.

One clip showed legendary wrestler Kane performing a tombstone piledriver on McMahon. In the clip, Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, grabs Linda by the hair before spinning her around and “dropping” her on her head.

Another user posted a compilation of McMahon, also co-chair of Donald Trump’s transition team, having ‘discussions’ inside the ring with her daughter Stephanie.

At one point in the video, Linda slaps Stephanie, prompting Stephanie’s husband, WWE star Triple H, to put his head between her legs.

As she attempts to perform her iconic “pedigree” move, McMahon’s son, Shane, intervenes to save his mother. Later in the clip, Stephanie calls her mother a “scheming bitch” before slamming her to the mat.

‘Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new Secretary of Education… MOTHER Linda McMahon,’ wrote one X user.

McMahon co-founded WWE in 1980 and often participated in on-screen wrestling matches.

“Fun fact: Linda McMahon will be the first Secretary of Education to survive a Stone Cold Stunner,” another fan added along with a clip of her on the receiving end of Steve Austin’s finishing move.

McMahon co-founded WWE with her husband Vince McMahon in 1980, turning it into a global sports phenomenon for several decades.

But last month, both Vince and Linda McMahon were the subject of a new lawsuit accusing WWE and its founders of fostering a culture of sexual abuse and looking the other way while a longtime announcer took advantage of the young men he hired as ‘ring boys’. .

The complaint alleges that Melvin Phillips, who died in 2012, targeted young men from disadvantaged backgrounds and assaulted them in his dressing room, hotels and even in the wrestlers’ locker room. All of the plaintiffs were between 13 and 15 years old when they met Phillips.

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings earlier this year amid his own sex trafficking scandal. A former WWE employee accused him of, among other things, defecating on her head during a threesome. He denies the allegations.

Trump is among the star names to have appeared in the WWE ring and Linda McMahon’s connection to the president-elect has continued in recent years.

The 76-year-old worked in Trump’s first administration as head of the Small Business Administration, and Trump later called her a “superstar.”

Trump revealed that he had chosen the WWE co-founder as his education secretary on Wednesday.

Triple H, Linda’s husband and Vince’s daughter Stephanie, made a final move on her

He appeared in several WWE storylines throughout his time with the global sports company.

Linda is now separated from Vince, but together they co-founded the WWE organization

Now she is ready to return to the Capitol. McMahon also previously served on the Connecticut Board of Education and stated that she once planned to become a teacher.

But, instead, she has become best known for her role alongside ‘Mr. McMahon’, the in-ring character created by her husband.

But the latest lawsuit, filed last month in Maryland, looms over the McMahon dynasty.

Both Linda and Vince were well aware of Phillips’ blatant misconduct, but did little to stop it, according to the complaint.

A lawyer representing Vince denied the latest abuse allegations last month.