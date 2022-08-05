Trump’s legal team ‘are in talks with the Justice Department’ about Jan 6 inquiry

Donald Trump’s legal team is speaking with Justice Department officials, it was reported Thursday night, as speculation continues to mount over a criminal investigation into the former president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump’s team discusses whether he can claim executive privilege, refusing to disclose some of the conversations he had with federal officials, CNN reported.

The 76-year-old’s attorneys are in talks with the US law firm in Washington, DC, which is leading the investigation, and Jan. 6 Supreme Prosecutor Thomas Windom, CNN said.

The Justice Department expected a lawsuit with Trump over executive privilege.

Donald Trump and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia cheer the players on July 31 at the LIV Invitation Golf Tournament, being held at Trump’s Bedminster Course. Trump’s lawyers are now said to be talking to DoJ officials about possible collaboration with an investigation

Several key figures on the January 6 Committee’s radar have invoked administrative law as a way to avoid full disclosure of incriminating acts; they insist it is to preserve the sanctity of the presidency.

Trump’s legal defense team has warned him that charges are possible, sources told CNN.

News of the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump, as part of the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, was reported last month by The Washington Post.

Sources told the paper that federal prosecutors have interviewed witnesses before a grand jury and asked them about conversations between Trump, his lawyers and members of his inner circle regarding a plot to replace electoral college members with pro-Trump deputy voters in states that President Joe Biden won. .

Prosecutors have asked detailed questions about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021, gathering information about his campaign to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reverse the election results, and what instructions Trump, if any, application, his team has given about the fake electoral scheme.

That plan was led by Trump’s election attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, but prosecutors wanted to know the extent of the now-ex-president’s involvement, The Post said.

In particular, what did Trump tell his allies to do when he tried to undo the 2020 election result.

While investigators were previously reported to be investigating the behavior of some in Trump’s inner circle — including Giuliani and Eastman — The Post was the first to report DOJ officials investigating Trump’s actions.

The paper also reported that investigators had received the phone records of Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, from Trump.

Two subpoenas obtained by The Post, issued to two Arizona state lawmakers posing as fake voters, demanded communication with “any member, employee, or agent of Donald J. Trump or any organization promoting the re-election of Donald J. Trump, including “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.”’

ABC News reported that Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, was seen with his attorney leaving the DC District Court.

Sources told the network that Short testified before a grand jury, forced by a subpoena, as part of the DOJ’s investigation.

In addition, Pence attorney Greg Jacob also appeared before a grand jury, The Post said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland did not rule out the prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role on Jan. 6 in a new interview aired Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

“We intend to hold everyone, everyone criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, to account for any attempt to disrupt the lawful transfer of power from one government to another,” Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt in mid-July. .

‘That is what we do.’

The DOJ probe is separate from the investigation being conducted by the Jan. 6 House selection committee — which, according to Liz Cheney, the highest-ranking Republican on the panel, may also make criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

“The Justice Department has done the most comprehensive investigation in its history, and the commission is also doing a hugely comprehensive investigation,” Garland said on NBC’s Nightly News.

So far, the DOJ investigation has led to charges against more than 840 individuals for their role in the Capitol attack.

Sources told The Post that there are two legal areas where Trump could get caught up.

Like the rioters, the DOJ can prosecute charges such as seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct government proceedings.

But the Justice Department may also try to prove that Trump has committed fraud with the bogus electoral scheme or campaign he and his allies set up to pressure DOJ officials into saying the election was fraudulent when it wasn’t. so was.

Garland said the DOJ has taken “urgent” action since it began investigating the Capitol riot and events surrounding it.

“Inevitably, this kind of investigation involves speculation about what we do, who we investigate, what our theories are — the reason for this speculation and uncertainty is that a fundamental principle of what we do as prosecutors and investigators is to do it.” out of the public eye,” Garland said.

He said this was done to “protect civil liberties” and ensure “the success and integrity” of the investigation.

No former president has ever been charged with a crime in the country’s history.

While former President Richard Nixon resigned for his involvement in the Watergate burglary, President Gerald Ford, who had served as Nixon’s vice president, pardoned him.